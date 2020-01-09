Bigg Boss 13 9th January 2020 promo Sidharth Shukla and Madhurima Tuli are flirting, Vishal Aditya Singh is shocked

On the day of Bigg Boss 13, one thing or the opposite occurs, on which the viewers are left shocked. If we speak about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill, until now each these members have been fairly pleased with one another. Now that these two have fought, now Sidharth Shukla’s consideration has all of a sudden shifted to Madhurima Tuli. We aren’t saying this, somewhat the brand new promo of Bigg Boss 13 is pointing in the direction of this. Within the newest promo for Jan 9 of Bigg Boss 13, Madhurima Tuli and Sidharth Shukla are seen speaking candy and cute issues about one another. Within the promo of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla is seen saying to Madhurima Tuli that you’re always harassing me. Why don’t she full her work? Listening to this, Madhurima is saying that, Siddhartha you fall asleep. Listening to this, Siddharth Shukla is saying, who’re you, who’s going to inform me my work. The place is your thoughts, Madhurima says that my thoughts is in your knees. Siddharth Shukla can be not lower than anybody. That’s why Siddharth Shukla instantly taunted Madhurima that, in case your magic used to go on like this, you didn’t should hearken to him that a lot.

Right here Siddharth Shukla refers to Vishal Aditya Singh. Seeing Vishal Aditya Singh cross, the battle of those two became flirt. Then what was it … Madhurima additional stated that, I like you. You may’t ignore me.

On the identical time, Siddharth Shukla was additionally seen shaking sure to Madhurima. That’s the reason Sidharth Shukla stated that he too has to settle in Madhurima’s eyes. Vishal Aditya Singh, seeing these actions of each of them, is badly burnt to ashes. That’s why Vishal Aditya Singh is watching each of them.

See Bigg Boss 13 promo January 9 2020-



Seeing the promos of Bigg Boss 13, it’s so clear that Vishal Aditya Singh doesn’t like these shut proximity of Siddharth Shukla and Madhurima. Madhurima and Shukla know this factor. In such an upcoming episode, each of them might be seen harassing Vishal much more. In such a scenario, inform us how keen you’re to observe the following episode of Bigg Boss 13.