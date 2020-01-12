Bigg Boss 13: After Arti Singh, Madhurima Tuli’s Molestation Story Exposed By Her Mother!

Bigg Boss 13 weekend Ka Vaar exposes the shoddy recreation performed by contestants by the week. Nonetheless, this week was marred by the emotional drama of Shehnaz Gill and Salman’s reactions to it.

This week was additionally identified for the molestation expose made by Arti Singh throughout Deepika Padukone’s entry into the home for selling her controversy crammed movie ‘Chhapaak’.

Following Arti Singh’s confession was one other surprising reveal which occurred inside the home. Madhurima Tuli’s mom revealed some breaking information about Madhurima Tuli’s childhood which was by no means identified to anybody.

Madhurima Tuli’s mom confirmed the information about her childhood molestation. Although she didn’t need to reveal the information into the incident, she confessed it afterward. Madhurima’s mom talked about that she was shocked that Madhurima spoke about this on nationwide tv and he or she confirmed that it really occur. She talked about that it was a horrible interval of Madhurima’s childhood.

Madhurima’s mom advised that the incident occurred when she was in sixth grade and was simply twelve years previous. The personal tutor employed to assist Madhurima in her research was answerable for it. Madhurima and her youthful brother Shrikant had been each finding out with the assistance of the tutor.

https://www.instagram.com/television/B7LAfqqA9H5/?utm_source=ig_embed

There have been a number of incidents when Madhurima got here out of the room stating the tutor was pinching her again and legs. Initially, Madhu’s mother thought she was making excuses to chorus from research however then she discovered that it was true. The tutor additionally ensured that her youthful brother sat in a spot from the place he couldn’t see his sister being touched.

With the contestants talking overtly about their harassments up to now, is a #Metoo motion triggering from Bigg Boss once more?

Tell us within the feedback under.