House / TV / Bigg Boss 13: After being evicted, Arhaan Khan says Sidharth Shukla would have hit Rashami had he not intervened

Up to date: Jan 01, 2020 12:08 IST

Bigg Boss 13 noticed a shock eviction on the final episode of 2019. Arhaan Khan was voted out of the continuing actuality present being hosted by Salman Khan. Arhaan, who has been very near Rashami Desai and had picked up fights on her behalf with Sidharth Shukla, has now spoken about it. He additionally lamented that his previous, together with his first marriage, was mentioned on the present.

Arhaan has been among the many three contestants receiving lowest variety of votes for previous few weeks. Talking with Occasions of India in an interview, Arhaan stated, “Everyone has a past and I had mine too. There was some misunderstanding which Salman Khan sir cleared also. You must have seen, we became normal within an hour when the topic came up (about his child). Everyone faces some or another hurdle in life and we also had our share of ups and downs. I have not seen in the past 13 seasons that someone’s personal life has been discussed. It was very unfortunate that it was discussed. But I am happy that all this has made my relationship with Rashami stronger.”

Nevertheless, he additionally stated that Kamya Punjabi and different celebs weren’t mistaken in criticising him. “I don’t think celebrities like Kamya Panjabi and others are wrong if they have spoken against me. They don’t know me personally so whatever they have said is based on what they have seen on social media, through trolls or other’s opinion. If they get to know me personally, I am sure their views will change,” he advised the each day. Kamya, Devoleena Punjabi have been voicing their issues for Rashami ever since she proposed him on the present.

Arhaan had been evicted from the present earlier as effectively however re-entered the home as a wild card entry.

