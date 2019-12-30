Bigg Boss 13 after eviction Arhaan Khan will go to jail? Ex girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa want to sue him

Arhaan Khan has created a number of controversy inside and outdoors Bigg Boss 13. Salman Khan himself had opened up Arhaan Khan’s secret on nationwide tv saying that, he’s married and in addition the daddy of a kid. Listening to this, the land had slipped underneath the ft of Rashami Desai. Aside from this, Arhaan Khan has instructed many lies. He even refused to acknowledge his ex-girlfriend Amrita Dohna and stated that there was no such relationship between them. Amrita Dohna was very offended after listening to this. On this speak of Arhaan Khan, Amrita Dhanoa had stated that, she has proof towards him. Together with this, Amrita had additionally revealed that, Arhaan has additionally borrowed a number of lakh rupees from her and till now Arhaan Khan additionally denied this level and any allegations raised by her.

In such a scenario, Amrita Dohna grew to become very offended and she or he even talked about taking motion towards Arhaan Khan. Appears like Amrita Dohna goes to take motion towards him for actual and that’s the reason she has made full preparations to ship Arhaan Khan to jail.

Sure, you heard it proper…. In keeping with a latest report by Spot Boy, Arhan Khan is scheduled to be out of Bigg Boss home this week. In such a scenario, Amrita has filed a report towards Arhan Khan in order that, she will be able to ship Arhan to jail. Speaking about this, Amrita Dohna stated, I cannot go away Arhaan Khan. He must reply all my questions. He must give again all my rupees. I’ve written a police grievance towards him. Proper now he’s in Bigg Boss home, so motion can be taken as quickly as he comes out.

It’s also being stated that, Arhaan Khan will come out of Bigg Boss home by this morning or afternoon. After which the police will take Arhaan Khan to jail. In such a scenario, it will not be flawed to say that Arhaan Khan goes to get out of 1 drawback and get into one other. Nonetheless, please remark your opinion on this problem.