Bigg Boss 13 after eviction Vikas Gupta talks about all contestants

Vikas Gupta’s journey in Bigg Boss 13 is over. Vikas Gupta has left the Bigg Boss home even earlier than Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s entry. It’s because, Vikas didn’t wish to spoil his New 12 months plan for Bigg Boss. Vikas Gupta has gone for a stroll as quickly as he leaves Bigg Boss. Earlier than happening his journey, Vikas Gupta has given an interview during which he has uncovered all of the Bigg Boss members. In a particular dialog with Spot Boye, Vikas Gupta mentioned, “I think not everyone in the house is playing the game with fun.” Everyone simply retains quarreling on a regular basis. Who fights on tea leaves? Could also be, there will likely be some modifications within the conduct of those folks later, as a result of, in the previous couple of days, I’ve seen these folks laughing jokingly.

Speaking about Siddharth Shukla, Vikas admitted that they’d an excellent friendship at house. Vikas advised that after I was leaving the home of Bigg Boss, many individuals in the home had tears. Siddharth Shukla was a type of folks. I discovered his conduct fairly constructive.

Speaking in regards to the battle of Rashami Desai and Siddharth, Vikas mentioned, neither of those two was fallacious on this quarrel. Even after that, this quarrel went up to now. Shehnaz Gill I like, she doesn’t assault folks badly and retains having enjoyable at house.

Speaking about Asim’s anger, Vikas mentioned, I additionally just like the battle of Asim and Siddharth Shukla. Even after a lot fuss between these two, I’ve not raised my arms on anybody previously. By the way in which, I preferred coming to Bigg Boss 13. Transferring to my home, Bigg Boss scores have been superb. It’s a matter of pleasure for me. It’s clear from Vikas’s assertion that, after staying at house, the sport of all his lugs has come effectively. Nevertheless, touch upon how a lot you agree with Vikas Gupta’s phrases.