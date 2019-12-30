Bigg Boss 13 Akanksha Puri claims Asim Riaz wore his boyfriend Paras Chhabra’s jacket, then brother Umar Riaz reacted

Viewers are having fun with the dramas happening in Bigg Boss 13, however there aren’t any much less performs outdoors the home too. One thing related has been seen once more. Really, the tussle between Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz inside the home isn’t new. Each have been aiming at one another because the starting of the present and don’t depart any likelihood to degrade. In such a state of affairs, now Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Aansha Puri tried to tackle Aseem Riyaz. However Asim’s brother Omar Riaz gave such a reply to Akansha Puri that he stopped talking.





In reality, Akansha focused him with a jacket of Asim Riyaz within the present. In line with Aakansha, carrying a jacket given by Paras, Asim is abusing him. Whereas he must be grateful to Paras. After which Akansha expressed concern over Paras. On this tweet, Akansha additionally tagged Asim’s brother Omar.

U once more made me proud #paras! u gave ur garments to Asim once more inspite of him being so impolite n thankless in the direction of u #bigheart ❤️n @realumarriaz what wil u say this time,atleast have lit courtesy to understand n thank #paras n plz tag my stylist n designer on ur put up not like final time pic.twitter.com/SothtCJ5hR — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) December 29, 2019



Seeing this tweet of Akansha, Umar bought very indignant. After which he made a number of tweets one after the opposite. Opening the claims of Akansha, Umar stated that she ought to first test his information. His brother is outdoors the home to ship garments to Aseem. He has not worn the garments given by Paras. Slightly, Asim is carrying a jacket, he has despatched it himself. Which was given by his designer. Together with this, Umar has additionally shared a video. During which many different jackets are seen with that jacket. With this, Umar stated that Asim doesn’t must take garments from a poor particular person like Paras.

Excuse me. Are u for actual?? The jacket asim is carrying is shipped by my stylist #sanyaandanshula. I personally tried its becoming after which despatched it to asim . Kindly get yo data proper. And uska bhai bahar hai kapde bhejna ke liye, he doesnt need garments from an inexpensive man like paras. https://t.co/9vUYCNv4Ee — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) December 29, 2019



Omar additionally shared a video

Checkthe video despatched by my stylist @puri_akanksha. I chosen the one asim is carrying. Hope now you notice. Inside your bf is speaking shit about my bro and out of doors you might be placing low-cost allegations. Itne bure din nai aaen hai ke aap ke mange kapde pehne hum. We gt our selfrespect pic.twitter.com/OgGLOBctik — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) December 29, 2019



Allow us to let you know that Paras Chhabra has additionally been seen a number of instances within the battle between Asim and Siddharth in Bigg Boss home. The place they each accuse one another of abusing them.