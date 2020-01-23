Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri deeply hurt after Paras Chhabra announced breakup with…

Dwelling / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri deeply harm after Paras Chhabra introduced breakup along with her on TV, claims buddy

Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri has reportedly determined to interrupt up with the Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra. Paras and Akanksha’s love life had come beneath the scanner, ever since he began getting too shut for consolation with housemate Mahira Sharma on the present. Up to now, Akanksha had chosen to disregard Paras-Mahira’s mushy antics and had been supportive of her boyfriend.

Nevertheless, a timesofindia.com unique now reveals that each one has modified after the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. On the episode, Paras instructed present host Salman Khan that he desires to interrupt up with Akanksha. This was an excessive amount of for the Vighnaharta Ganesh actress to take, web site learnt, and he or she determined to finish her relationship with Paras.

A detailed buddy of Akanksha revealed she was deeply harm after watching the weekend episode. She was upset with the way in which Paras depicted her on the present, in addition to their relationship.

Akanksha has hinted she has ultimately moved on in her cryptic posts on Instagram. She just lately posted an image of herself trying beautiful in a sari and captioned it, “I am gonna make the rest of my life …best of my life !!” together with hastags like #love #beyou #loveyourself #newyear #2020 #happypeople and #beingme. Her one other latest submit is an image from considered one of her monochrome picture shoots and was captioned, “In the end..All I want to be able to say is … I gave it all I could , I gave it my best !! #timetofly #beingme.”

In the course of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan made a couple of revelations about Paras and Akanksha. He shared how, from paying his lease to sending cash to his mom, Akanksha has been dealing with all the pieces whereas he was locked away within the Bigg Boss home. He additionally admonished Paras for not accepting his fault. Salman additionally warned Mahira throughout the weekend that Paras was nonetheless in a relationship with Akanksha.

