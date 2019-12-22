Bigg Boss 13 Akanksha Puri exposes Paras Chhabra and his bank balance, read details

The state of affairs in the home of Bigg Boss 13 is such that right here the thoughts of the great good wanders. Speaking about Paras Chhabra, nearly everyone seems to be assuming that he understands the sport very properly and is dealing with each state of affairs very properly. Nicely, to speak about his love life, on the one hand he’s courting actress Akanksha Puri exterior the home, whereas on the identical time, his closeness with Mahira Sharma is seen rising in the home. In such a state of affairs, it’s a matter of pondering that within the thoughts of Paras Chhabra, not even as soon as does it come to know what state of affairs his girlfriend might be going by means of. Just a few days in the past Akanksha Puri had overtly acknowledged that the best way Paras Chhabra comes near Mahira, he’s not in any respect. In such a state of affairs, each time she encounters Paras, she goes to ask him numerous questions.

As soon as once more, Akanksha has expressed her anger at Paras. Akanksha says that ‘She is dependent on me for many things … Zero Balance … Both of her shows are closed … So I know how much she has struggled. I supported him a lot but after one point I feel what is happening… I am more happy alone. I have never seen her personality before. I can’t reside with such an individual. ‘

Nicely, it seems like Akanksha talks that she is in a temper to breakup with Paras. In such a state of affairs, when Akanksha encounters Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras, how will he put forth his phrases.