Bigg Boss 13 Akanksha Puri gives a tight reply to haters on Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma relationship, says it is my right to be upset on him

Bigg Boss 13 has three pairs at house this season. The primary is Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan, the second is Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, whereas the third pair is Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Rashami and Arhaan are boyfriends and girlfriends and have additionally introduced this. So there’s a friendship between Sidharth and Shehnaaz. Which persons are liking. On the identical time, Paras Chhabra and Mahira began with friendship, however for the previous few days plainly the discuss between them has moved past friendship.

Paras repeatedly coming near Mahira, kissing her, offers another trace. However regardless of this, Paras girlfriend Akanksha Puri outdoors the home is strongly supporting him. Although she can also be shocked by Paras’s therapy of her, however nonetheless she is able to give a advantage of doubt to Paras. Not too long ago, the actress wrote on social media in a tweet, “What does Paras feel about a girl and what is he doing to her.” I have no idea. As a result of it was by no means a part of his recreation plan. I solely know that I’ve each proper to be indignant with him. However I’ll assist it until the tip of the sport. I need him to come back out of the home like a winner. With or with out me. ‘