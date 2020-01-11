Bigg Boss 13 Amrita Dhanoa blames her ex boyfriend Arhaan Khan says he is framing her in sex racket case

Bollywood’s straggling actress Amrita Dhanoa got here into the information when she denied that she is an ex-girlfriend of Bigg Boss 13’s ex-contestant Arhaan Khan. So long as Arhaan Khan was inside the home, she continued to accuse him. Arhaan Khan was additionally closely criticised on nationwide tv attributable to allegations of Amrita Dhanoa. It was heard that Arhaan Khan had borrowed Rs 5 lakh from Amrita Dhanoa, which he has not returned until date. Due to this, Amrita had determined to get him arrested. Nonetheless issues turned again and Amrita Dhanoa was arrested by the police herself final evening. In keeping with Spotboye’s report, the Mumbai police arrested Amrita Dhanoa and Richa Singh from a 5-star resort. It’s being informed that she is accused of operating a intercourse racket.

Nonetheless, Amrita Dhanoa has one thing else to say on this complete difficulty. He has accused his ex-boyfriend Arhaan Khan of trapping him. In keeping with Amrita Dhanoa, ‘I’m being framed. This purple plant was already there and I do know Arhaan has accomplished all of it. The police has misjudged the state of affairs. We have been having a standard occasion and I even tried to inform them.

When Amrita Dhanoa was requested if he was arrested, he stated, ‘No, we confirmed all of the proofs and the police trusted our level. And who’s Richa Singh? There was no Richa Singh there. ‘ Allow us to let you know that whereas Amrita Dhanuah is claiming that she was not arrested by the police, Spotboy claimed that she was current within the police station.

A number of days in the past, Amrita Dhanoa informed Spotboye the reality of Arhaan Khan and stated, ‘Arhaan Khan is an enormous liar. He’s telling lies about himself to everybody. His actual title is Mazhar Sheikh. Me and he have been in live-in relations and he lived in my home. Nonetheless, later I threw him out of my home as a result of he was a fraud.