Bigg Boss 13: Are Shehnaz Gill, Paras Chhabra blurring lines between love and o…

House / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Are Shehnaz Gill, Paras Chhabra blurring strains between love and obsession?

Singer and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill is an entertainer and a participant, emotional and possessive. She has now began to turn into a mirrored image of an obsessive lover. Within the newest episode, Shehnaz was seen confessing her emotions for actor and housemate Sidharth Shukla, by saying “I love you”, after which behaving like an obsessive lover.

After she professes her love for him, Sidharth replied: “Theek hai (It is fine)”. This irks the Punjabi singer, who was seen asking him to say he loves her, too. She even threatened to hit herself if he didn’t. Shehnaz additionally offers a decent hug to Sidharth, and asks him to hug her in return.

After dilly-dallying a bit, Sidharth hugged her again, and even mentioned, “I love you too”. In one other occasion, Shehnaz advised Sidharth that she isn’t to win the sport however she desires to win him over.

— Sidharth Shukla official fC❤️ (@shuklafccc) January 11, 2020

On Weekend Ka Vaar episode, present host Salman Khan advised Sidharth that Shehnaz is in love with him, including: “It is a bad one.” Salman additionally requested Sidharth to deal with issues rigorously.

All these cases make one surprise concerning the worth of mutual consent. It will get highlighted when Paras Chhabra continues to point out admiration for Mahira Sharma by planting kisses on her cheek regardless of her pleas, asking him to chorus from such PDA.

Salman Khan Insults Shehnaz, Clear Controvesy Associated to Siddharth pic.twitter.com/wVE7juUIYX. #AsimRiyaz #ParasChhabra #MahiraSharma #SehnazGill — pankaj dogra (@sunny4dogra) January 12, 2020

In actual fact, netizens are additionally pointing on the identical, and a few are left questioning in the event that they have been watching Bigg Boss or relationship actuality present “Splitsvilla”.

“Shouldn’t #SidharthShukla also clearly and firmly tell it to #ShehnazGill that he does not love her in that way and that she should stop all this now? No point beating around the bush, all this is getting psychotic now,” one mentioned.

“Watching #ShehnazGill’s behaviour is becoming so disturbing. She needs help… Really she does. Also… Why does #BB13 feel like a ‘Kabir Singh’ sequel with multiple couples? #BiggBoss13,” one other mentioned.

Additionally learn: Tanhaji vs Chhapaak field workplace assortment day four: Ajay Devgn’s movie crosses Rs 75 cr, Deepika Padukone-starrer struggles at Rs 21.37 cr

One person wrote: “Its high time now #shehnaaz should stop doing this #sidnaaz drama and focus on her game … its getting boring now to see them doing all of the same drama everyday”, whereas one other mentioned: “Only AsimRiaz Deserves!! And Yea Please for god sake stop your third class Splitsvilla. You’re breaking record of Splitsvilla.”

One viewer commented: “What is Level of @biggboss? Such a cheap Romance! Its Official Splitsvilla Now!Kya Ho gaya He Show ko ?” One person identified that “this show is no more family show because of ‘vulgarity ki dukan’ #ShehnazGill”. “Shehnaaz now doing those things which we can not be watch with our family,” one other wrote.

Comply with HeraldPublicist for extra