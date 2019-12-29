Bigg Boss 13 Arhaan Khan evicted in this Weekend Ka Vaar 29th Dec, Shefali Bagga and Madhurima Tuli in danger zone

There’s a surprising twist to Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar Sunday 29th December 2019. It was initially introduced that Arhaan Khan is evicted however now there are information that together with him there are two extra evictions which implies it’s a triple eviction state of affairs. This week’s weekend struggle in Bigg Boss 13 goes to be very impolite. After a fierce combat between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz at residence final day, Rohit Shetty’s entry has put a break on the soiled combat between them. However now the time has come for elimination. In response to the newest reviews that emerged, Arhaan Khan’s card has been eradicated from residence this week. However there are probabilities that two extra contestants will likely be evicted this week. For that reason, moreover Arhan Khan, the sword of hazard hangs over the heads of those two contestants.

In response to the report of ‘Bigg Boss Khabri’, giving data associated to Bigg Boss, Arhaan Khan has been eradicated. Whereas Shefali Bagga and Madhurima Tuli are additionally in peril. Though their identify has not been confirmed but, however perhaps one in every of them must look out of the best way. So there are full possibilities of double elimination this week.