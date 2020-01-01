Bigg Boss 13 Arhaan Khan interview after eviction – Wants Rashami Desai to win BB 13, read full interview here

Arhaan Khan, who entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card, got here out of the present on Tuesday 31st December 2019. Salman Khan confirmed the way in which out of the home as a consequence of Arhaan Khan getting the least votes. When Arhaan Khan was going to take part in Bigg Boss 13, there have been stories that he would marry housemate Rashami Desai but it surely couldn’t occur, in distinction, Bhaijaan introduced his reality to everybody and created an enormous uproar inside and outdoors the home.
After popping out of Bigg Boss 13’s home, Arhaan Khan has spoken to the media and instructed that he’ll all the time be grateful to Rashami. Arhaan Khan has instructed The Indian Specific that, ‘If Rashmi has participated in Bigg Boss 13 for me, I will be thankful to her. The way she has always been with me should be appreciated. We both played the game together and also impressed everyone. As far as overshadow is concerned, I don’t assume both of us did this to one another. We have been each like companions however have been additionally enjoying our personal recreation.
Arhaan Khan additionally admitted that Rashami Desai was deeply saddened by his announcement of Eviction. In keeping with Arhaan, 'When it comes to love, you expect a lot of support from your partner too. She was saddened by the news of my Eviction but I explained to her the importance of Eviction in this game. If I make my point, I want to see her as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. Ultimately, this show has strengthened our relationship even more.
