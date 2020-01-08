Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan posts loved up pics with Rashami Desai, fans ask him to…

Dwelling / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan posts liked up pics with Rashami Desai, followers ask him to ‘stay away from her’

Evicted Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan has been supporting girlfriend Rashami Desai put up his exit from the home. The TV actor had confessed his love for her on the present and has now been sharing footage together with her on his Instagram account.

Arhaan posted two throwback footage with Rashami from one in every of their outings on Instagram and wrote, “Out of suffering have emerged the strongest soul ; the most massive characters are seared with scars….. So proud of you @imrashamidesai Come out with the trophy.”

Nevertheless, his followers stand divided on their union. A follower commented to his put up, “Hey, how about staying away from Rashami and let her live her life without any betrayal? PS: Also, stay away from house and let her reunite with her family.” One other wrote, “Stop using her please.. please leave her alone..” Another Rashami supporter commented, “He knows it very well ki uski vajah se kitne sare #RashamiDesai fans h boycotted her..then also.. pls @arhaankhaan leave her alone.. let her come out peacefully..why do these shameless tactics now. Where were you when we were trending for her?? Just leave her! @biggboss_critic”

Others referred to as them “outstanding couple” and “Rab ne bana dii jodii”. A fan went on to say, “I like u and rashmi bro…. What Salman and colors did with you is not at all acceptable… Stay strong.”

Arhaan had earlier shared a put up wanting again at his journey within the Bigg Boss home. He posted a video that confirmed his memorable moments with Rashami in the home and wrote, “My journey in the BB13 house has been nothing less than a rollercoaster. Ups, downs, highs and lows, but at the end of the day, it was all worth it! Sure, my eviction was sudden and untold, so there are a lot of things left unsaid. So, to all the housemates in the BB house right now, all the best! And don’t forget what Hindustani Bhau said, “Itna bhi guroor na kar is shouharat ka mere dost, aaj teri mutti me, kal kisi aur ki mutti me hoga”. There’s a life exterior Bigg Boss too. Fame aur Recreation ke chakkar me khud ko mat khona! ❤ #KeepItReal. #ArhaanKhan #ArhaanKhanJourney #BB13 #biggboss13.”

Arhaan and Rashami had a serious showdown within the Bigg Boss home when host Salman Khan requested her if she knew that Arhaan is the daddy of a kid. Rashami was shocked to find out about Arhaan’s baby and was upset that he didn’t inform her about it of their a number of months of friendship. She finally confessed her liking for him earlier than he was evicted from the present for the second time.

