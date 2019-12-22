Bigg Boss 13 Arhaan Khan threatens Sidharth Shukla, video gone viral on the internet

Bigg Boss 13’s home has change into like a strain cooker, which might burst anytime as a result of fixed fights. For the previous few days, Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai have lifted your entire home on their heads attributable to their mutual battle. In actual fact, just some hours in the past, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla have advised one another such issues to make anybody’s blood boil.

If seen, the error is from each the perimeters, however the way in which Rashmi is consistently instigating Siddharth, it’s clear that solely Siddhartha issues on this home for him. As a consequence of this battle occurring in the home of Bigg Boss 13, social media has break up into two teams, whereas now we have a video that can see the land slipping beneath the ft of the followers of Rashami Desai.

Sure, this video surfaced on social media is turning into viral like fireplace. On this video, Arhan shouldn’t be solely listening to Siddharth Shukla but additionally threatening to place acid bottle on him.

Siddharth had torn Arhan’s shirt

Siddharth Shukla tore Arhaan’s shirt yesterday and he tore Sidharth’s shirt. Not solely this, Arhaan additionally hit Siddhartha vigorously.

Arhaan is getting the least votes



If info is coming from Bigg Boss 13’s home, then Arhan is getting the least votes this week. Nicely, nobody goes to be eradicated from Bigg Boss 13’s home this week. In such a state of affairs, it’s clear that when once more, Arhan Khan has survived the childhood. For the second, inform us within the remark field that what’s your response to the way in which Arhaan Khan has threatened Sidharth?