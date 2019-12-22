House / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan threatens to throw acid on Sidharth Shukla, Twitter tags Mumbai Police and Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 13 touched a brand new low as a clip emerged the place Arhaan Khan is threatening to throw acid on co-contestant Sidharth Shukla’s face. Shocked followers tagged the Mumbai Police on Twitter, demanding motion must be taken towards Arhaan for the intense menace.

The remark got here throughout a battle between Sidharth and Rashami Desai that was proven throughout a promotion of the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode wherein Salman connects with the contestants by way of a tv display screen. The battle obtained violent as Rashmi and Sidharth threw tea on one another amid an indignant alternate of phrases.

Arhan threatened @sidharth_shukla

” Chai nahi seedha acid phekunga iske muh pe”@MumbaiPolice please arrest this felony contained in the @BiggBoss home.

He’s threatning on nationwide television that he’ll throw acid on #SidharthShukla infront of @BeingSalmanKhan #BB13 #BiggBoss13 pic.twitter.com/OndwkYBqXU — T|nn| b©$€ 💥 (@sarbose491) December 21, 2019

Arhaan, Paras Chhabra and Vikas Gupta needed to step in because the battle threatened to show uglier. Salman, who was watching the battle, reprimanded the 2 for his or her behaviour.

“What is wrong with you, getting your past out here. You are disgusting, that’s what you want to hear,” he informed Rashami. Talking in her defence, Rashami says, “I can’t bear a person like Sidharth and would prefer to keep myself above the show.”

The Dabangg actor mentioned he doesn’t need such folks in the home. “You guys want to extend this season by five weeks, then I think you should get another host for that because I am not ready for this s**t,” he informed the makers.

Amid all this, Arhaan — who was preventing Sidharth for Rashami – is heard saying in a clip, “Chai nahi seedha acid phekunga iske muh pe (Not tea, I will throw acid on him)”. The clip went viral and shocked members of viewers tagged Salman and Mumbai Police demanding motion towards him.

This assertion of Arhaan must be taken very critically. Many of the acid assault crimes have occurred after the accused has threatened to do the identical. Please arrest #ArhaanKhan #MumbaiPolice. That is very critical. He’s saying on nationwide tv. — Pooja Modgil Taurean❤ (@PTaurean) December 22, 2019

