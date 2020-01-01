Bigg Boss 13 Arhaan Khan upset with Channel for bringing out his past

Arhaan Khan’s journey in actuality present ‘Bigg Boss’ is over. Arhaan says that he’s upset with the Colours channel for delving into his previous within the controversial present hosted by celebrity Salman Khan. Arhaan got here on the present for the second time as a wild card contestant and he’s out of the present once more. Even earlier than becoming a member of the present, information of his relationship with actress Rashami Desai was within the information. Later Salman had revealed that Arhaan is already married and has a son. In his interview to Bombay Instances, Arhaan stated, “Everyone has a past and mine too is what everyone knows now.” We don’t reside collectively, each of us are divorced. “He further said,” This relationship ended four-five years in the past. This lasted for under six months. It is rather private for me to speak about it. She (his ex-wife) has simply moved overseas together with her household and my son is 5 years outdated. She has began her life afresh and is in a relationship with another person. ‘

Arhaan additionally revealed that Rashami didn’t learn about her little one. He stated, “Rashami didn’t know something about this. We had determined that we might not deliver our previous amongst us. We have been battling another points associated to non-public life after which this stuff didn’t come. This was not the best time to inform Rashami about this. I’d have advised myself, however the bomb that exploded and the best way issues got here out, I used to be shocked. ‘

Arhaan can also be sad with the makers of the present for complicated him. He stated, ‘I don’t wish to say something to Salman Bhai, as a result of he’s my idol. What they’ve executed, they need to have executed higher pondering. However sure, I’m upset with the channel, why did they carry out issues associated to my private life and my previous when it has by no means occurred in a season earlier than? That is very unusual. Rashami needed to open her eyes, however not on the power of my private life. Even Devoleena Bhattacharya, who had come for a activity, had raised the problem as she entered the home. that is incorrect.’