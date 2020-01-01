Bigg Boss 13 Arhaan Khan’s ex girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa all set to file a police complaint against him, read full details

Viewers intently following Bigg Boss 13 know that Arhaan Khan, the boyfriend of Rashami Desai, is not a part of Salman Khan’s actuality present. On Tuesday, Salman Khan confirmed him a approach out of the present because of low votes. Rashami Desai had tears in her eyes because of Arhaan Khan’s mid-Week eviction, however she didn’t do something in entrance of the foundations of the sport. Arhaan Khan precipitated many controversies in the home of Bigg Boss 13, which continues even after his exit.

Arhaan Khan’s ex-girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa has threatened that he’ll quickly begin police proceedings in opposition to her. It’s being claimed in media reviews that Amrita Dhanoa is pondering of submitting a police criticism in opposition to Arhan Khan. Speaking to an leisure portal, Amrita Dhanoa has advised that, ‘She is constantly calling him after Arhaan Khan’s eviction however he’s not answering these calls. Based on Amrita Dhanua, Arhaan Khan is afraid of her, because of which he’s attempting to disregard him.



When Amrita Dhanoa was requested what could be her subsequent step after seeing these actions of Arhaan Khan, she advised that she would quickly take the assistance of the police on this matter as a result of now she is Bigg Boss 13 (Bigg Boss 13) has come out of the home. She’s going to quickly search the assistance of a senior police officer.

Those that have no idea why Amrita Dhanoa is pondering of taking police motion in opposition to Arhan Khan, then tell us that Amrita Dhanoa (Amrita Dhanoa) had revealed a while in the past that Rashmi Desai’s alleged boyfriend gave her some cash Which he has not returned until date. Evidently Arhaan Khan’s new-year debut will not be going to be easy.