Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh in tears after she’s called ‘Sidharth Shukla’s fixed deposit’;…

Arti Singh burst into tears after being known as Sidharth Shukla’s “fixed deposit”. In a brand new promo of Bigg Boss 13 shared by Colours TV on Instagram, Sidharth informs Arti, “They are calling you my ‘fixed deposit.’”

The clip cuts to Asim Riaz saying “fixed deposit” and giving a thumbs up. When Sidharth asks what Asim means by fastened deposit, he counter-questions, “Don’t you know?”

Sidharth angrily says, “Who is my ‘fixed deposit’ here? Fixed deposit is a dirty word and the way they say it is dirty.” Arti is then seen breaking down and telling Bigg Boss that she is affected by such type of remarks made about her by the opposite housemates.

In one other video shared on Twitter, Arti is seen within the confession room, tearfully telling Bigg Boss, “Sidharth is my friend. What kind of things are these people saying behind my back? These things affect me, Bigg Boss.”

Arti goes to confront Rashami Desai and asks what being somebody’s “fixed deposit” implies. When Rashami clarifies that she has by no means mentioned this, Arti snaps that the remark was made by her boyfriend Arhaan Khan.

Shefali Jariwala will get Arti all riled up when she tells her that’s not good to be known as somebody’s “fixed deposit”. Nonetheless, Asim says that Shefali is misinterpreting the assertion and says that everybody says all types of issues on Bigg Boss.

In the meantime, Arti’s official Instagram account, which is being managed by her group whereas she is within the Bigg Boss 13 home, issued a strong assertion in regards to the commodification of ladies.

View this publish on Instagram We possibly residing within the 21st century however we’re nonetheless turning individuals into ‘commodities’. A girl performs the position of a daughter, sister, spouse, mom, pal, information, and so forth and but right here we’re on nationwide tv sadly turning a lady right into a commodity calling her a ‘fastened deposit’! They handle properties and but are working competing on the earth as docs, actors, scientists, attorneys and also you ‘title’ it and but right here we’re on nationwide tv devaluing them. Crew Arti Singh desires to know if she is a #FixedDeposit then #WhatAreYou! In your language, why do not you inform us the place you stand on this commodity listing! As a result of nicely, there isn’t any room for friendship, for feelings and for bonds within the commodity dictionary! #LetsDeconstruct #LetsCommidify . . . #ArtiKiArmy #BB13 @colorstv @beingsalmankhan @voot @endemolshineind #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #artisingh #Equality #EqualRights #EqualityForAll A publish shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on Jan 23, 2020 at 11:43pm PST

“We maybe living in the 21st century but we are still turning people into ‘commodities’. A woman plays the role of a daughter, sister, wife, mother, friend, guide, etc and yet here we are on national television sadly turning a woman into a commodity calling her a ‘fixed deposit’! They manage homes and yet are working competing in the world as doctors, actors, scientists, lawyers and you ‘name’ it and yet here we are on national television devaluing them. Team Arti Singh wants to know if she is a #FixedDeposit then #WhatAreYou! In your language, why don’t you tell us where you stand in this commodity list! Because well, there is no room for friendship, for emotions and for bonds in the commodity dictionary! #LetsDeconstruct #LetsCommidify,” the publish learn.

Arti’s sister-in-law Kashmera Shah was angered by the promo and tweeted, “Who the hell is calling @ArtiSingh005 Siddharth’s fixed deposit? Just say this front of me and see what kind of deposits I make you do. Dirty minded people. Don’t cry Arti no one here is worth your tears. Sad sad sad.”

Who the hell is looking @ArtiSingh005 Siddharth’s fastened deposit? Simply say this entrance of me and see what sort of deposits I make you do. Soiled minded individuals. Don’t cry Arti nobody right here is value your tears. Unhappy unhappy unhappy https://t.co/X7ZLXPxz0t — kashmera (@kashmerashah) January 24, 2020

