Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh is in tears as she meets Krushna Abhishek after months

Up to date: Jan 15, 2020 18:13 IST

Comic and actor Krushna Abhishek will probably be one of many many company visiting the Bigg Boss 13 home and he couldn’t cease praising sister Arti Singh whereas inside the home. Krushna was additionally accompanied by his twin sons.

“Tere ko life ka sabse proud moment batata hu. Mai Dilli me shoot kr raha tha, centre me khada tha, school ke bachche aye aur sab peeche se aa ke pata hai kya chilla rahe the? Wo dekho Arti ka bhai hai. Jab carer shuru hua to log mujhe Govinda ka bhanja bolte the, aaj zindagi me pehli baar kisine kaha ki ye dekho Arti ka bhai khada hai. Mere liye itni badi proud feeling hai. Tune bahut accha khela (I will tell you about the proudest moment of my life. I was shooting in Delhi when school kids spotted me and shouted ‘This is Arti’s brother’. When I began my career, people used to call me Govinda’s nephew and now for the first time I was called Arti’s brother. It was a proud feeling for me. You are playing really well),” a promotional video reveals Krushna telling Arti as they each cry and hug one another.

Arti is shocked to see Krushna and runs to hug him as he enters. He tells her that he missed her rather a lot and it was a fantastic achievement that she accomplished 4 months on the present with dignity.

Sharing a clip of Krushna’s go to, Arti’s official Instagram web page posted the next message, “ When we have each other we have everything! It’s been four long months of being away from family and from people who feel like home. It’s been tough at times, fun on most days, and very lonely and homesick on other days… but it’s all been worth it. Krushna’s hug brought back memories of home, of warmth and of love that Arti had missed for far too long. For him to say how proud she has made him and her family and to bring along the kids must have felt like being at home again. Our hearts are filled with so much warmth and love.”

