Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh reveals her harrowing experience of being molested at the age of 13

Krushna Abhishek and Arti SinghInstagram

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13 will see acid survivor Laxmi Agarwal, together with actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey enter the home as company to advertise their upcoming movie Chhapaak.

One of many clips floating on-line of the upcoming episode exhibits housemates teary-eyed as they hear Laxmi narrate her horrifying story, after which housemates take the flip to share their daunting expertise.

One of many narrations that introduced a chill down our backbone was Arti Singh’s molestation story. Remembering the horrifying incident the actress says she was 13 years outdated when she was locked contained in the room and molested. Arti hasn’t been capable of erase the recollections from her thoughts and the incident continues to make the actress uncomfortable.

In the identical video, we see Arti thanking Deepika Padukone for popping out and talking about her despair. Within the phrases of Arti Singh, “I got courage looking at you. If you can come out and speak, who am I to stay locked in”

Deepika thanked the housemates for sharing their moments and vulnerability along with her and the group of Chhapaak. It is not straightforward to talk up, particularly when you find yourself beneath the general public eye. We salute the braveness of all of the contestants who’ve come ahead and spoken up.

Arti Singh, Bipasha Basu, Kashmera ShahInstagram

Arti’s tackle Krushna – Govinda fall-out

Arti Singh occurs to be Krushna Abhishek’s personal sister. Speaking about Krushna’s fall-out with Govinda, Arti had mentioned, “People expect Abu (Krushna) to imitate mama. Still, no one should make fun of stalwarts. I told Abu to apologise to mama as soon as I learnt about him being upset. Chi Chi mama has done so much for us that we shouldn’t even think of hurting him. He is a father figure and we earned a great deal of respect even before entering the industry because we belonged to his family. That can’t be forgotten,” she had mentioned.

Arti’s despair section

Arti revealed to the contestants that regardless of bagging a success present like Waaris, she didn’t get work for two years. In an interview, Arti had as soon as mentioned about bagging the present, “Ironically, I arrived in the industry before my brother Krushna and cousin Ragini, but I have been the last to reach this level.” Arti additionally revealed that it was her brother Krushna who stood by her rock-solid throughout that section.