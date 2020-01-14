Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz accuses Shehnaaz Gill of using friends, Sidharth Shukla…

House / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz accuses Shehnaaz Gill of utilizing pals, Sidharth Shukla says ‘this is a lie’. Watch

Bigg Boss 13 is all set to get its first winner of the BB Elite Membership membership, which can permits a contestant to hunt immunity from the nominations at any level of time. A brand new promo reveals the 2 contenders — Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz — standing on a podium as they show their value for profitable the membership.

Shehnaaz will be seen saying within the promo video, “I have entertained as well as done a lot of drama. Asim has only shown his anger.” Hinting at her relationship with Sidharth Shukla, Asim stated, “Maine kisi matlab se dosti nahi ki (I never befriended anyone for my own means),” however Sidharth lower him brief, saying, “ye jhooth hai (this is false)”.

The viewers, nonetheless, stood divided on social media and confirmed help for them as per their respective selections.

Shehnaaz had instructed visitor Hina Khan, who entered the home to convene the duty, “Main Elite Club ka Membership jitne ke liye Asim ko nicha nahi dikha sakti (I can’t embarrass Asim Riaz to win Elite Club membership).” This received the hearts of her followers who praised her on Twitter.

One in every of her followers tweeted, “Agr hmari Shehnaaz Gill khush h asim ke jeetne se.. den we all r happy too..She never care abt win or loose..She always said bs dil jeetne h mujhe..Nd she is prooving dis day by day (If Shehnaaz is happy with Asim’s win..then we are also happy. She never cared about winning or loosing. She always said that she only wants to win hearts.”

Nevertheless, Asim’s followers maintain him in excessive regard and think about him worthy for profitable the membership. A fan wrote on Twitter, “Sana openly declared that she doesn’t want to win the show, she just wants to win Shukla (eww) The one who has no passion or respect for BB trophy doesn’t even deserve to live in that house. On the other hand Asim is working his a** off for this game. He deserves it the most.” Another fan stated, “Most important factor that sets #AsimRiaz apart from the rest is his REAL persona. He has never sought fake angles to make his presence felt. From a non entity, to the most loved contestant #BB13, his journey has been phenomenal & inspiring. And I believe Winners should INSPIRE!!” Another fan got here out in his help and stated, “Asim Riaz Deserves this much much much more than anyone else! his performance was the BEST in the Comedy Club task. He should have gotten 10/10 and been awarded with the elite club just there!”

