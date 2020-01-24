House / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz calls Sidharth Shukla ‘gutter’, tells him to lick his shoe. Watch video

The struggle between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz has taken a complete new dimension contained in the Bigg Boss 13 home. A brand new promo of the favored actuality present shared by Colours on Twitter exhibits the 2 participating in one more heated argument.

Asim calls Sidharth “gutter”, to which Sidharth replies that he was like clear water, however received soiled when he got here involved with a gutter (referring to Asim). Asim then takes off his shoe and says, “Chaat le isko! (Lick this!)” It cuts to a visible of Sidharth sticking his tongue out. The struggle continues, with raised voices and extra mud-slinging.

— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 24, 2020

Sidharth and Asim, who began off as pals on Bigg Boss 13, fell out later and have been clashing with one another ever since. Their fights have divided the web, with some customers being loyal supporters of Sidharth, and others defending Asim.

Earlier this week, Sidharth expressed his want to depart Bigg Boss 13 as he was unable to take Asim’s fixed provocation. The 2 practically got here to blows throughout the BB Elite Membership membership process.

Additionally see | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz threatens Sidharth Shukla, says ‘I will gouge your eyes out’, calls him a mosquito. Watch

Bigg Boss warned Sidharth and Asim to take care of their composure, as doing one thing rash, in a match of rage, might be detrimental for them. Sidharth apologised to Bigg Boss and stated that he was “done” with Asim. He stated, “I am really sorry. I am done with this guy. I have been avoiding the man for a while now. He is poking me no end. I am done.”

Sidharth additionally requested Bigg Boss to let him depart the present and stated, “Let him (Asim) be in the show.”

In the meantime, Asim’s brother Umar Riaz has slammed Sidharth for targetting Asim. He tweeted, “Whose the cry baby now ! Haan? Crying in front of bigboss that let me hit him. Boy if u have the b*** s, then hit him, why ask bigboss? Truth is u are a coward who can only shout and disrespect people. Himalaya nai reet(sand) ka pahad hai jo #Asim ne aaj gira diya. #CryBabySid.”

Whose the cry child now ! Haan? Crying in entrance of bigboss that permit me hit him. Boy if u have the b*** s, then hit him, why ask bigboss? Reality is u are a coward who can solely shout and disrespect individuals. Himalaya nai reet(sand) ka pahad hai jo #Asim ne aaj gira diya. #CryBabySid — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 21, 2020

Earlier, Sidharth had referred to as Asim a “crybaby” for complaining about getting damage in duties, to which he retorted, “Tera baap hoga crybaby! (Your father is a crybaby!)”

Observe HeraldPublicist for extra