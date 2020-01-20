Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz fights with Paras Chhabra over house duties, fans slam channel…

Residence / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz fights with Paras Chhabra over home duties, followers slam channel for calling him a ‘messenger’. Watch

Bigg Boss 13 is clearly divided into two sides, these with Asim Riaz and people towards him. Asim is the primary member of the coveted Elite Membership which allows a contestant immunity from nominations at any level of time. After a current promo confirmed him preventing with Sidharth Shukla, the makers have launched one other promo exhibiting him partaking in a confrontation with Paras Chhabra over home duties. The channel captioned the brand new promo “Duties ke iss jhagde mein @imrealasim kyun ban rahe hai @TheRashamiDesai ke messenger?”

The promo reveals Rashami Desai asking Paras Chhabra to assist her in making paranthas for the contestants. He blatantly refuses to do the duty regardless of being assigned to take action. Asim, who’s seen sitting within the kitchen space jumps of their dialog and tells Paras that he must do his duties.

— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 20, 2020

The latter loses his cool and accuses Asim of talking on Rashami’s behalf. Mahira Sharma additionally joins Paras in preventing with Asim and Rashami over the problem. Whereas Asim is an effective pal of Rashami, Paras and Mahira are sometimes ridiculed for being biased in the direction of one another and at all times supporting the opposite, it doesn’t matter what the problem, on the present.

The viewers additionally selected sides and reacted to the promo on Twitter. Referring to Paras, a viewer wrote on Twitter, “The guy who lives on his gf’s money & begs her for perfumes, clothes, rent & shoes is talking about #AsimRiaz ‘s aukaat lol.” One other tweeted, “Asim Riaz is also taking a stand for himself! Cuz whenever asim says that he can’t do a duty, saare Ghar waale Chad jaate hai usspar. Now when paras is making excuses Asim has FULL right to ask him why he’s running away from his duties. GO ASIM!” Yet another viewer wrote, “Sana nhi bolti sid k liye?? Arti nhi bolti sid k liye?? Mahira nhi bolti paras k liye??? Paras nhi bolta mahira k liye?? Yeh sb hain MESSENGER ek dusre ke….Apko dikhta hai toh sirf ASIM???”

Additionally learn: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz threatens Sidharth Shukla, says ‘I will gouge your eyes out’, calls him a mosquito. Watch

Not many agreed with Asim and claimed that he was deliberately selecting up fights with contestants.A viewer wrote, “Today I’vl say this #AsimRiaz is badtameez, he has no morals he is not a man of words, he is nothing without #SidharthShukIa his game is only instigating Sid so he can get [email protected] out of it! Tell me what has he done otherwise towards d shows contribution @BeingSalmanKhan.”

Observe HeraldPublicist for extra