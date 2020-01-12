Bigg Boss 13 Asim Riaz haters trolls chef Vikas Khanna for praising him, now he reverts back strongly

Prior to now Bigg Boss 13 chef Vikas Khanna got here to the home of the nation’s well-known . Chef Vikas Khanna made a enjoyable activity after getting into the home by dividing the households into two groups. After this wonderful episode, Chef Vikas Khanna shared an exquisite second of the identical incident together with his followers and praised the home’s member Asim Riaz. That is what haters of Asim Riaz felt unhealthy and simply began trolling Chef Vikas Khanna badly. However now chef Vikas Khanna has given a befitting reply to those trollers. Vikas Khanna has written a really emotional submit on his Instagram, explaining why this second was so vital for him.

Vikas Khanna wrote in a befitting reply to Haters, “Let me let you know that I went to Bigg Boss home prior to now. We had nice moments and right here I used to be carrying a Michelin-style plate for the successful workforce. When everybody began consuming I used to be very joyful to see them. I used to be very joyful to see myself dwelling in isolation and consuming with none luxurious. Besides Aseem, who fed me the primary byte. It was a small step to say thanks. Once I put this cute second on InstaStory, folks began trolling me. I bought to listen to loads of unhealthy feedback and discuss and my religion was additionally questioned. I’m a Hindustani and that is my faith. I’ve spent many days with out meals throughout America Journey. I like brave and big-hearted individuals who assist others even in troublesome occasions. Let humanity and humility shine. ‘

You’ll be able to see this submit of Vikas Khanna under



Asim Riaz was praised on this means







Within the shared picture of Vikas Khanna, all of the households are having enjoyable consuming scrumptious truffles whereas Asim is seen feeding Vikas Khanna. By the way in which, who’s your favourite contestant in the home. Share your views within the remark part under.