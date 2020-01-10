Residence / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz loses to Vishal Aditya Singh, Himanshi Khurana says he did it on objective

Asim Riaz , who’s a health fanatic and has been following his health club routine religiously even contained in the Bigg Boss 13 home, misplaced a skipping competitors to Vishal Aditya Singh on Thursday’s episode. Former contestant Himanshi Khurana and his brother Umar have claimed he might have simply gained the duty however misplaced it on objective, as he’s near Vishal.

Himanshi developed a very good bond with Asim and he even proposed to her inside the home. She tweeted, “Asim ko skipping krna ache se ata hi but vishal k lie… pretend kia.” Other than love from followers, her tweet additionally acquired appreciation from Asim’s brother.

Additionally learn: Nora Fatehi on why she danced in stilettos in Road Dancer 3D music Garmi: ‘It was a challenge’

Asim ko skipping krna ache se ata hello however vishal okay lie……….fake kia ✌🏼✌🏼✌🏼✌🏼✌🏼 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 9, 2020

Quoting Himanshi’s tweet, Umar wrote, “True! Asim does skipping like a pro. Iv seen him doing it but when he strted,he pretended as if he is doing it for the frst time. He surely likes vishal as a friend. Also if you noticed, he took the skipping rope as well to use it later for his workouts #WeWatchBBForAsim.” He additionally retweeted a video shared by fan the place Asim might be seen skipping like an professional.

True! Asim does skipping like a professional. Iv seen him doing it however when he strted,he pretended as if he’s doing it for the frst time. He absolutely likes vishal as a buddy. Additionally for those who seen, he took the skipping rope as properly to make use of it later for his exercises 😂#WeWatchBBForAsim https://t.co/X1ROlTxEoT — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 9, 2020

#Mahira behaviour in direction of #Madhurima was so disrespectfull. She brags an excessive amount of about herself. Lady cease saying that ur lips are the most well-liked in #BB . Relax and get again to earth ! She is so diff to tolerate on display! #WeWatchBBForAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 9, 2020

Umar additionally slammed Shehnaaz Gil and Mahira Sharma for his or her immature conduct with reference to Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra. “#sana and #mahira are behaving like 2 over possessive gf’s trying to make #sid and #paras do what they want. Its not fun anymore. They are big boys, leave them alone,” he wrote.

Throughout a dialogue between Mahira and Madhurima, Asim saved laughing. Shefali Jariwala was irritated together with his conduct and requested him to snicker at himself. Asim then went onto dance in entrance of a mirror in a humorous method and snicker at himself, entertaining every body. Praising Asim’s gig, Umar tweeted, “The way #Asim danced in front of the mirror was so funny! Seems like all the dance he missed in the mornings all this while, he did in a single go.”

Comply with HeraldPublicist for extra