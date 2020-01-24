Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz-Shefali Jariwala’s fight spreads outside house, Umar Riaz…

Residence / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz-Shefali Jariwala’s battle spreads exterior home, Umar Riaz and Parag Tyagi take up the cudgels

Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 noticed extra ugly fights and the gamers had been the same old suspects – Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Shefali Jariwala. Shefali and Asim started their Bigg Boss journey on a pleasant be aware however issues quickly soured between the 2 and so they haven’t been on cordial phrases ever since. Throughout their newest altercation, Shefali known as him names and Asim retaliated by calling her a ‘labourer’. Her husband Parag Tyagi has now added his threats to the mayhem inside.

Reacting to the battle, Shefali’s husband Parag Tyagi has posted a video and a be aware the place he threatened Asim and requested him to fulfill him exterior the home. Asim’s brother Umar has additionally reacted to the risk.

In a be aware addressed to Asim, Parag wrote, “Dear Asim! Cannot believe how shallow you can stoop just to play a game. Firstly, you told Shefali that tera koi nalla aya tha. Ye woohi insan hai jo tere liye life ki sabse badi khush khabron le ke aya tha. #Secondly, labourers is not a gaali. It is one of the most respectable jobs in the world. THEN you go on pointing at my wife and say “dekho labour aa gayi..”Shef has performed the duty like a tigress and u and ur staff couldn’t win in opposition to her. Your sport is to play thoughts video games -make her really feel as if she is alone in the home and noone is there to help her. She has her household and followers exterior supporting her and ME ready proper exterior the home. Beta tu mil mujhe bahar…n if ur fortunate sufficient tu mujhe BB okay ghar okay andar mil..bataunga ki kaun nalla hai..A really proud husband, Parag Tyagi.”

My Tigress is again.. present everybody u r my Gundi 😘😘😘. So so so happy with u #ShefaliJariwala #ShefaliZariwala #proudhusband #openletter @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/FX0FVvQDAC — Parag Tyagi (@imParagTyagi) January 23, 2020

Asim’s brother Umar Riaz took to Twitter to react to Parag’s video. “Saw @imParagTyagi video threatening #Asim today! Supporting your wife is one thing which you should do but openly threatening my brother that too 2nd time will not be taken as a joke anymore! Kalam ki takat hath ki takat se zyada hai sir! #JusticeforAsim #AsimRiaz,” Umar tweeted.

Sharing the be aware, Parag praised his spouse and actor Shefali and tweeted, “My Tigress is back.. show everyone u r my Gundi So so so proud of u #ShefaliJariwala #ShefaliZariwala #proudhusband #openletter @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BeingSalmanKhan.”

Parag additionally posted a video on Instagram. “Open message to Mr Asim Riyaz. If u r lucky enough will see u in Bigg boss house else waiting outside to meet you desperately Mr Asim Riyaz Chaudhary. @colorstv @endemolshineind @beingsalmankhan #waiting #enoughisenough,” he wrote together with the video.

