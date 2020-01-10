Bigg Boss 13 Asim Riaz Shehnaaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh are missing Gutthi

In Bigg Boss 13, there may be at all times a second to return. Individuals come to Bigg Boss home and depart. After which the individuals of the home overlook them, however there may be additionally a visitor whom even the housemates are unable to overlook. Right here we’re speaking was Sunil Grover aka Gutthi. The individuals of Bigg Boss home want that Gutthi as soon as once more comes to satisfy them at BB home. Gutthi has left such an impression on the homeowners, resulting from which Vishal Aditya Singh has began to consider himself as Gutthi. Sure, you heard it proper, An unseen video of Bigg Boss 13 is being favored on social media, by which Shahnaz Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim Riaz are seen speaking about one another. Within the video, it’s seen saying to Asim, Vishal that dude, you change into a knuckle. After which Vishal Aditya Singh takes a shawl and begins copying the knot and tells how the knot flies within the air waving the headband.

On seeing these antics of Vishal, Asim and Shehnaz are seen laughing loudly. On seeing Vishal, Shehnaz is saying that, I take pleasure in solely when there’s a conflict within the present. Asim and Vishal are additionally seen Shehnaaz’s sure. After which Shehnaz is saying that, Sunil Grover appears to be like wonderful as a knot. He ought to as soon as once more come to Bigg Boss 13’s home. Vishal additionally believes that Sunil Grover in each the well-known Gulati and Gutthi characters appears to be like great.

Watch this video of Bigg Boss 13



Seeing this video of Bigg Boss 13, it has change into so clear that, just like the followers, the members of the home additionally miss the very fact. That’s the reason Vishal is seen repeatedly entertaining the members of the family. Nevertheless, how a lot you miss the knot, please remark by telling.