House / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz threatens Sidharth Shukla, says ‘I will gouge your eyes out’, calls him a mosquito. Watch

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla have a really unstable relationship in the home. The chums- turned-foes shall be seen getting aggressive throughout a job which results in a large disagreement between the 2.

The makers have shared a brand new promo of the upcoming episode, which reveals the contestants taking part in a horse race with a purpose to win a membership to the elite membership. Asim, who was declared the primary winner of the elite membership membership after he beat Shehnaaz Gill in a current job, has been appointed because the convener of the brand new job. As per the foundations of the sport, a participant can not go away a horse alone at any level of time.

When Vishal Aditya Singh received up from his horse for a second to vary his place, Asim refused to acknowledge the incident. This infuriated Sidharth, who confronted him for not witnessing Vishal’s act and disqualifying him. Sidharth warned him to not meet him after the present, which made Asim lose his cool. The latter mentioned that he’ll gouge his eyes out and isn’t afraid of him. He additionally referred to as Sidharth a mosquito. Asim even went on to push Sidharth along with his chest.

The viewers remained divided on Twitter. A fan of Asim’s mentioned, “Why is Sidharth Shukla continuously provoking Asim and threatening him to meet outside? Is he a gunda? This guy is very dangerous for everyone.” One other mentioned, “Asim Riaz has done right to answer this bully. Shukla always threatened him and provokes him . Shukla is just an hate monger. Khud cheating krta h hr tasks me .Sid Shukla can’t accept defeat.” A viewer claimed the promo was deceptive and Asim might not have seen Vishal altering his place. “As expected the promo is extremely MISLEADING. Iska sanchalan is correct and Shukla is instigating Asim clearly. The precap portrayed him Negative as usual. #Shukla is acting INSECURE once again. Position change karna does not mean uttarna,” the viewer asserted.

Lots of Asim’s followers hailed him, saying, “Aaj Asim ne himalya hila diya .. Proud of my boy.” One other wrote, “Asim Riaz is giving Shukla a taste of his own medicine ! GO BOY teach this bully Shukla a lesson !”

Nonetheless, many additionally trolled Asim by sharing photos of his indignant avatar on Twitter. A viewer criticised him, saying, “How did they find this mad dog man. Look how he is barking. It is clearly visible this cry baby saw Vishal changing horse side still he cheated…CHEATER, PROVOKER only game is Fight with Sid and cry after that.” One other commented, “Asim has an attitude problem, ushe fight k alawa kuch nhi aata. Sid came and said asim started fighting like mad person. Bigg boss should punish him #ChartbusterSid.”

