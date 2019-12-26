Bigg Boss 13 Asim Riaz will destroy his black belt for Shehnaaz Gill’s captaincy watch promo

Nobody is aware of on the subject of Bigg Boss’s home and you should have understood this very nicely. Whether or not it’s in regards to the job or captaincy at all times the housemates has to take the assist of the opposite. Quickly Bigg Boss is about to present a brand new job to the housemates, by means of which the home goes to get a brand new captain. Sure, tonight, the household should sacrifice quite a bit to make a brand new captain. The makers of Bigg Boss 13 have launched a promo some time again, with Shehnaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh asking folks to destroy their particular issues. In relation to Shehnaz Gill, Asim Riaz has to destroy his black belt.

Shehnaz is seen celebrating Asim quite a bit that he’ll make these large sacrifices for her. Even Shehnaaz Gill reminds Asim that he as soon as upset his mates and made them captain. The particular factor is that Aseem Shehnaz agrees to Gill and spoils his belt by dipping it within the paint.

See the brand new promo of Bigg Boss 13 beneath …



Will Siddharth Shukla get a shock

Evidently Shehnaaz Gill’s phrases will damage Siddharth Shukla’s coronary heart. Possibly after this job, Siddharth and Shehnaz may even get right into a debate.

Is Asim Riaz planning a brand new conspiracy



Asim is nicely conscious that Shehnaz Gill is an enormous flipper. In such a state of affairs, plainly he’ll destroy his belt for Shahnaz solely beneath a conspiracy. For the second, inform us within the commentbox the way you appreciated the brand new promo of Bigg Boss 13?