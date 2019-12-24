Bigg Boss 13 Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz react on special bond with Himanshi Khurana

In Bigg Boss 13, regardless that Himanshi Khurana has gone now, there may be at all times some speak about Asim Riaz and this Hasina of Punjab. Asim is Himanshi and on the identical time this actress can also be strongly supporting Asim. Lately, Himanshi gave a befitting reply to the folks trolling Asim. In the meantime, Asim’s brother Omar Riaz has made an announcement concerning the relationship between Himanshi Khurana and his brother, which is able to put smile on Himanshi Khurana’s face. Lately, in an interview to Spot Boye, Asim’s brother (Umar Riaz) revealed, what does Himanshi Khurana imply in his life. After proposing Himanshi on TV, Asim Riaz’s brother stated, ‘I like them each collectively. Asim and Himanshi got here shut to one another within the midst of a struggle with Sidharth. Himanshi has supported my brother when everybody was towards him. This familiarity is rising with friendship. In such a state of affairs, it will likely be enjoyable to see how this relationship shall be exterior the home.

On the additional eviction of Himanshi Khurana, Omar Riaz stated, ‘Many of the women in the home weren’t excellent for Asim. Mahira has described him as her brother. Aarti, Shahnaz Gill is older than Asim Riaz. Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee additionally don’t determine on this record. Sure Shefali Jariwala is gorgeous however she is married. In such a state of affairs, when Himanshi entered the home, Asim began pulling in the direction of her.

Praising the great thing about Himanshi, Asim’s brother stated, “I am sure that Asim likes Himanshi’s eyes very much because of this, the reason kept pulling towards this Hasina of Punjab.” Asim’s brother Omar Riaz makes it clear that Asim may be very keen on Himanshi’s eyes. Asim has additionally revealed this throughout the present. By the way in which, how a lot you miss the pair of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana in Bigg Boss 13, please share your views in remark part beneath.