Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s father slams Vindu Dara Singh for hateful comment against…

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz continues to be a fan favorite whilst his fixed run-ins with friend-turned-foe Sidharth Shukla proceed to make information. Now his father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary has come out in his help and slammed Vindu Dara Singh for calling him ‘chuslet’ and blaming him for his frequent fights with Sidharth Shukla.

Criticising Vindu, Asim’s father wrote on Twitter, “Guests used to prey for inmates but @RealVinduSingh as guest praised Paras for doublecross ,saluted Sid for his poking ,demoralise Rashmi for her clarity ,used inappropriate words to Asim but deleted later by @ColorsTV speaks immaturity &highheadedness.#MorePowerToYouAsim.”

Friends used to prey for inmates however @RealVinduSingh as visitor praised Paras for doublecross ,saluted Sid for his poking ,demoralise Rashmi for her readability ,used inappropriate phrases to Asim however deleted later by @ColorsTV speaks immaturity &highheadedness.#MorePowerToYouAsim — Riaz Ahmed Choudhary (@Rac57Riaz) January 20, 2020

Vindu reacted to the information of Asim’s father slamming him on Twitter, saying, “His father has slammed me ? Aap ka beta chuslet hai yeh aaj aap keh Assin neh khud agree kiya ki you kicked him out of the house !”

Vindu had entered the home final week and had instructed Asim, ”Jab tu ladta hai, toh humne tera naam rakha hai Chuslet, as a result of bahut zyada chewing gum ke jaise khichta hai. Wo Himalaya jaise aadmi hai usse ladna theek nahi hai (Once you battle, we have now named you Chuslet. Sidharth is just like the Himalaya, it’s not proper to battle with him) .”

#ChusletAsim neh pehle Sid koh use kiya &dus liya Phir Shefali koh use kiya &dus liya Phir koi singer koh “I like it” kiya Abb ja keh rashmi keh lap essential sit kar raha hai Yeh high quality hai ek BB winner ki, joh apne dam peh kuch nahi kar saktah! Bus Bow Bow — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 21, 2020

He stated in one other tweet, “#ChusletAsim neh pehle Sid koh use kiya &dus liya. Phir Shefali koh use kiya &dus liya. Phir koi singer koh “I like it” kiya. Abb ja keh rashmi keh lap essential sit kar raha hai. Yeh high quality hai ek BB winner ki, joh apne dam peh kuch nahi kar saktah! Bus Bow Bow (Asim first used Sid after which ditched him, after which Shefali, after which stated ‘I like it’ to some singer. Now he’s sitting in Rashami’s lap. That is the standard of a BB winner, who can’t do something by himself).”

Vindu had earlier stated in a tweet that he and Sidharth will celebration in Mumbai as soon as the latter wins the present. Bigg Boss 12 finalist Karanvir Bohra had interrupted him on Twitter, saying that he shouldn’t be so certain because the channel can carry a twist within the sport at any time.

