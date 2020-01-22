Bigg Boss 13: Asim’s brother slams Sidharth Shukla after fight in the house, says…

House / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Asim’s brother slams Sidharth Shukla after battle in the home, says he ‘can only shout and disrespect people’

Following the ugly battle between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz on Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Asim’s brother took to Twitter to increase assist to his brother.

Umar Riaz tweeted, “Aaj #sid abused me and asim together! Thank god #mom nai gayi, els this guy would have abused her also, this guy gt no class. Bada bhai bola use maine and he abused me when i had nothing to do with him. Abusing my father is like the eating snacks for him. Whose the cry baby now ! Haan? Crying in front of bigboss that let me hit him. Boy if u have the b*** s, then hit him, why ask bigboss? Truth is u are a coward who can only shout and disrespect people. Himalaya nai reet(sand) ka pahad hai jo #Asim ne aaj gira diya. ”

He additionally retweeted just a few posts in regards to the battle. “Sir, I know you want to give him the trophy, but all he does is eat and threaten people” “Didn’t you tell him to calm down” “We did sir” “OK distract attention from him by focusing on others fighting” “But he himself is the thug sir” “He is my thug” “Ok sir, will call editors,” an Asim fan wrote, imagining a dialog between Asim and Bigg Boss.

Gauahar was additionally upset with the battle and wrote, “How sad ! U befriend someone n then bring out what they shared with u to suit u in a fight later! Shame.”

On the episode, Sidharth and Asim acquired right into a verbal battle in entrance of actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan. Hina was visiting as a visitor. The battle led to an unpleasant altercation with each Sidharth and Asim pushing one another and forcing Bigg Boss to intervene and name them within the confession room. Sidharth advised Bigg Boss that he couldn’t stand Asim anymore and wished to stop the present.

Praising Asim for supporting Shehnaaz, Himanshi tweeted, “Aj shenaz dil se roi .kabhi moka mila to use baat jaroor karungi the way her father is supporting family family hi hoti hai usko dusro pe bhrosa nahi rakhna chaiye is point pe ake bilkul nahi .I’m happy asim is dr for her Asim k saath hua feeling helpless #IStandByAsim.”

