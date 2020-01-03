Bigg Boss 13: Audience Debate if Bigg Boss is Biased as Asim vs Siddharth Fans Fight it out on Social Media as #WinnerSid Trends Over #FixedWinnerSid!

Bigg Boss 13 is on the verge of finishing 14 weeks. The weekend ka vaar guarantees to be an electrifying spectacle as celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn shall be current. Nevertheless, the drama, chaos in the home is reaching higher heights because the battle for the finals intensifies. Siddharth and Asim had an unsightly spat but once more their fan armies took to Twitter to wage their social media warfare.

Siddharth Followers Development #WinnerSid whereas Asim Followers Development #FixedWinnerSid – Who Will Emerge Over the Different?

Siddharth and Asim have probably the most variety of followers in Bigg Boss 13. As a rule, their followers take to Twitter to development hashtags in favor of their favourite contestants. In the mean time, #WinnerSid is trending with a whopping 1 million tweets on Twitter.

Seeing the best way Siddharth’s followers are uniting for his or her man, Asim’s followers are trending #fixedwinnerSid as numerous celebrities are claiming that Siddharth is the winner of Bigg Boss 13. Nevertheless, Asim’s followers are identified for doing a greater job on Twitter.

Which Celebrities Tweeted in Favor of Siddharth Shukla?

is version of Bigg Boss has witnessed numerous celebrities taking to social media to voice their help for his or her favourite contestants. Just a few weeks in the past, Dolly D Bindra made a surprising assertion on social media which is being interpreted as unprecedented bias by the followers of Asim and Rashmi.

Kamya Punjabi took to Twitter to help Siddharth Shukla previously. In the mean time when #winnersid is trending, Siddharth’s hardcore supporter and good good friend, Kamya Punjabi claimed that Siddharth Shukla is the winner of this season. Kamya Punjabi tweeted, ““Chahe Nich kaho galeech kaho CHHAkKA tak keh diya… par #WinnerSid hai aur hamesha rahega Sidharth Shukla”.

Chahe Nich kaho galeech kaho CHHAkKA tak keh diya… par #WinnerSid hai aur hamesha rahega 🥳 @sidharth_shukla — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) January three, 2020

Arshi Khan, Bigg Boss 11 contestant is a additionally a supporter of Siddharth Shukla and retweeted Vindu Dara Singh’s tweet who was bragging about Siddharth’s followers trending WinnerSid for greater than 500Ok occasions in lower than 40 minutes.

#WinnerSid https://t.co/Tc1aSJMTKU — Arshi Khan❤️❤️❤️❤️ (@ArshiKOfficial) January three, 2020