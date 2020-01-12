Bigg Boss 13 BB Elite Task with Hina Khan on 13th January 2020

Within the Bigg Boss home, Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s movie ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ and Deepika Padukone’s Deepika Padukone’s movie ‘Chhapaak’ Got All of the actors who got here to advertise in Bigg Boss home appeared in plenty of dialogue. After Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgan, one other star goes to be seen among the many members in Bigg Boss home. Sure, we’re speaking about TV celebrity Hina Khan. This lovely tv actress will as soon as once more be seen coming into Bigg Boss home.

Hina Khan herself has given this data to her followers. Sharing an image on the Instagram deal with, Hina Khan wrote – ‘Bibi Elite Club’ Properly you may see on this image that there’s a particular set referred to as ‘Bibi Elite Club’ in Bigg Boss home. Sharing this one image, Hina Khan wrote- ‘Let’s see who needs to stay right here. Coming # Visit3 ‘. It’s designed for Large Boss members.