Bigg Boss 13: Bipasha Basu ‘upset’ after Arti Singh didn’t win despite eating 20…

Dwelling / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Bipasha Basu ‘upset’ after Arti Singh didn’t win regardless of consuming 20 chillies, chopping hair

television

Up to date: Jan 24, 2020 14:18 IST

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu has prolonged assist to Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh and mentioned she is “very proud” of her. Bipasha’s husband Karan Singh Grover and Arti are mentioned to be greatest associates; TV actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Kishwer Service provider has additionally showered praises on Arti.

Bipasha informed Bollywoodlife in an interview, “I think that Arti was very brave in doing what she did for the task, and should have won it! Her task of chopping off her hair and eating 20 green chillies was definitely a tougher task than the others, and even after doing all that and not winning it, was honestly a little strange and upsetting according to me.”

Additionally learn: Avenue Dancer 3D film evaluate: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor movie has thinner plot than a dance actuality present

Whereas collaborating in a activity to get into the ‘Elite Clib’, Arti was given a problem by Vishal Aditya Singh to cut off her hair and eat 20 chilies. Arti not solely minimize her hair but additionally ate 20 inexperienced chilies in a single go. She was competing with Rashami Desai within the activity who painted her total face with henna and added three streaks on her head with a trimmer. The decide for the duty, Hina Khan, shocked most followers when she introduced Rashami because the winner.

Throughout his go to to the home as a visitor, Karan had informed Arti that she is one in all Bipasha’s favorite. He additionally requested her to not change “bhagwan aega samne ya shaitan, kisi ke kuch bhi kehne par change mat hone (Whether it is God or devil that comes in front of you, do not change).”Arti started crying as he hugged her.

A Pinkvilla report quoted Kishwer as saying, “I think that Arti did really well for herself in this task. Considering this is one of the final padaav’s of the show, Arti truly showed everyone how serious she is about performing tasks! And itne chilies khaana is definitely no joke! So I am actually very proud of Arti! And honestly, the new haircut is a blessing in disguise and looks lovely on her.”

Comply with HeraldPublicist for extra