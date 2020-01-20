Bigg Boss 13 Breaking News: Asim Riaz Loses His Elite Club Privilege Because of His Aggressive Fight Against Siddharth!

Bigg Boss 13 enters its seventeenth amidst huge drama, aggression and stunning twists. The week opened with a cheerful Sunday episode which noticed Karthik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan contained in the BB13 home to advertise their upcoming movie, Love Aaj kal.

The second elite membership process is ready to instigate one more Siddharth and Asim struggle through which Asim pushes Siddharth. Again and again violence is condemned in the home however Siddharth Shukla’s fury and abuses have been equally fallacious.

Vishal’s foul play was uncovered by Siddharth when Asim failed to note it. Siddharth raised the problem with the ‘sanchalak’ for the duty which is Asim Riaz. This triggered a significant struggle the place Asim finally ends up pushing Siddharth. Siddharth abuses Asim’s father and he boycotts each staff member of his from taking part if Vishal doesn’t get down from the horse.

Asim Punished for Violent Push Towards Siddharth?

Asim Riaz was the primary contestant to win the Bigg Boss 13 Elite Membership process in opposition to Shehnaz Gill. Asim was privileged to win the duty which was very essential for his journey in Bigg Boss 13. Nevertheless, Asim squandered a golden probability and it was completely surprising. Asim may have used the privilege to get himself saved from nominations throughout any week.

Contemplating that Bigg Boss needed to punish Asim for his aggressive push, they took the chance to strip Asim off his privilege to be an Elite member of Bigg Boss 13. Nevertheless, it was unclear if it was justified for Siddharth to spew venom within the type of verbal abuses in opposition to Asim’s father.

There was an enormous commotion when Asim abused Siddharth’s bygone father. Nevertheless, Siddharth emerges because the clear winner on this controversy the place he triggered Asim’s aggressive facet and he additionally managed to strip him off his privilege which suggests recreation on for the Bigg Boss 13 finale.