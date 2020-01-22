Bigg Boss 13 breaking news!! Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri will enter BB house and break up in front of housemates

In the home of Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra is in loads of dialogue as a result of his closeness with contestant Mahira Sharma. However now a brand new twist goes to seem within the love lifetime of Paras Chhabra. Really, his girlfriend Akanksha Puri goes to take an entry in Bigg Boss very quickly. Let me let you know, since Paras has added his new relationship with Mahira in Bigg Boss home, his girlfriend Aspire may be very upset. Akanksha Puri is seen writing her coronary heart on social media the day she arrives.

In response to the knowledge acquired, Akanksha Puri can enter the Bigg Boss home very quickly. Bigg Boss 13 is reported to have gone for a process. Akanksha might be seen within the upcoming upcoming week. Let me additionally let you know, to date no official data has been revealed about this. However in accordance with the report, Akanksha Puri’s wild card entry goes to return in Bigg Boss home. Throughout this process, the household, kin or mates of the contestants will stick with the members current in the home for three to four days within the Massive Boss home.