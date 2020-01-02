Bigg Boss 13 Captaincy: “I Feel Sleepy Too Bigg Boss” Shehnaz Gill’s Fumes Over Inability to Wake Up Contestants As Her Failed Captaincy Comes to An End!

Bigg Boss 13 enters its fourteenth week and the drama, chaos fails to scale back. The ambiance is fairly tense as contestants are combating over petty points. A significant combat breaks within the Bigg Boss home because the captaincy process received cancelled for this week.

Shehnaz is the present VIVO captain of the week and it looks as if her final day was unhealthy because the others throughout the entire week. Shehnaz failed as a captain and so did many of the contestants in the home. The contestants are so sleepy this season and appear to lack motivation. Shehnaz Gill finds it extraordinarily troublesome to get up the contestants because the cockadoodledoo begins buzzing round the home.

Shehnaz performs a variety of loopy, humorous issues to get them out of their beds however fails.

#ShehnaazGill ki captaincy khatam hone aayi magar gharwale apni harkaton se baaz nahi aaye!

Dekhiye Sana ki yeh duvidha aaj raat 10:30 baje. Anytime on @justvoot @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/asnhPTVgsK — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 2, 2020

Bigg Boss 13 January 2nd Episode Highlights – Will Shehnaz Achieve Waking Up the Contestants?

The promo video of hilarious Shehnaz getting determined to carry out her responsibility as a captain is trending on social media. The promo begins with Vishal asking Shehnaz to let him sleep as its her final day as captain. Nevertheless, Shehnaz doesn’t hand over and sits on the ground telling, ” You guys have made my life like hell”. She asks each contestant to get up by singing songs or shouting loudly.

Shehnaz lastly provides up and tells Bigg Boss, “Bigg Boss I’ve raised my hands and given up. Even I am feeling sleeping now.” She then goes to Asim and tells, “No one is uthing”.