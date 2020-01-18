Bigg Boss 13: #ChartbusterSid Trends on Social Media With More Than 3 Million Tweets, Yuvika Chaudhary, Tehseen Poonawalla, Kamya Punjabi, Dolly Bindra and Other Noted Celebrities Join the Trend!

Weekends are a lot awaited by Bigg Boss followers for 2 main causes. One is to look at Salman Khan slay the contestants for his or her misdeeds through the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. The opposite one entails the social media battle between Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla’s followers who development hashtags in favor of their favourite contestant. This exercise began off as a approach of gathering extra votes or recognition for his or her favourite contestant. Nonetheless, it has ultimately change into a battle of all types with tweets trending in hundreds of thousands.

Aside from followers, celebrities additionally participate within the hashtag fest. Kamya Punjabi has additionally set her again to help Siddharth Shukla. Yeh Hasina of TV is repeatedly supporting Siddharth Shukla from outdoors. Lately, Kamya Punjabi has made it clear on Twitter that, this time solely Siddharth Shukla ought to change into the winner of the home.

Asim’s followers often arrange a Twitter development to counter Siddharth’s beneficial properties and this weekend #ChartbusterSid is trending with greater than three million tweets. Experiences counsel that Twitterati would possibly take it as much as 5 million this time round.

Vindu Dara Singh joins the Tweet social gathering:

What number of on-line and tweeting? #ChartbusterSid — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 18, 2020

We will’t lose this now. The present will at all times be there #ChartbusterSid — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 18, 2020

Here’s what Dolly Bindra tweeted about Siddharth Shukla within the current Twitter development:

We trying ahead for finale #ChartbusterSid #SidharthShukla — Dolly D Bindra (@DollyBindra) January 18, 2020

Here’s what BB13 ex contestant Tehseen Poonawalla tweeted about Siddharth Shukla within the current Twitter development:

What I mentioned in regards to the tendencies in relation to #SiddhartShukla , his large following , real supporters like #VinduDaraSingh & real tendencies like at this time’s #ChartbusterSid show that #SiddhartShukla is far liked . I’ll advise him with nice powers come nice accountability! 🤗 https://t.co/FHQebrAkJd — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) January 18, 2020

Here’s what Kamya Punjabi tweeted about Siddharth Shukla within the current Twitter development:

Woohoooo thats the facility of SidHearts n our #ChartbusterSid @sidharth_shukla https://t.co/sKIGByXZg3 — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 18, 2020

Essential yahan hun 🙋🏻‍♀️ #ChartbusterSid @sidharth_shukla https://t.co/Lk9NGeWHSQ — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 18, 2020

Here’s what Yuvika Choudhary tweeted about Siddharth Shukla within the current Twitter development:

I can recognise a winner after I see one as I’ve married the perpetual winner of exhibits that Sid Shukla goes to win BB13 #ChartbusterSid pic.twitter.com/XjLxaVAwNL — Yuvika Choudhary (@yuvikachoudhary) January 18, 2020