Bigg Boss 13 Chef Vikas Khanna is all set to enter in the house, read details

It isn’t recognized when the speak that has taken place between the housemates on some or the opposite day on Bigg Boss 13’s home turns into a matter of debate. Then on Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan has to complete issues in regards to the debate between all of the housemates. Final week you could have seen how most contestants began focusing on Mahira Sharma for cooking. Throughout that point Mahira had additionally refused to prepare dinner in the home and her finest good friend at residence Paras Chhabra took her facet. A lot of the members nominated Mahira to be evicted from residence final week to battle over work and meals at residence.

However now you might be comfortable to listen to from the information that we’re going to you or not. However Mahira Sharma is bound to be relieved. In keeping with a report by Telechakkar, this week there can be a banged entry of well-known chef Vikas Khanna in the home of Bigg Boss. Going inside the home, Vikas can be seen giving a cooking problem to all of the housemates throughout a job. This job is being accomplished as a result of there have been many points at residence because the first day of cooking.