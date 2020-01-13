Bigg Boss 13: Chef Vikas Khanna’s faith questioned after Asim Riaz feeds him, he…

Dwelling / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Chef Vikas Khanna’s religion questioned after Asim Riaz feeds him, he says ‘I’m an Indian, that’s my religion’

Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna lashed out at trolls who questioned his religion after Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz fed him. The chef entered the Bigg Boss home lately to guage a cooking job and deal with the winners to mouth-watering dishes cooked by him.

In an Instagram submit, Vikas lauded Asim for his “humanity and humility” and slammed trolls for sending him hate messages. “We had spent hours and hours to create Michelin Style plates for the Winning team…….when everyone started eating, I was so happy to see them eat. They are living in isolation without any luxury for months, it was a satisfying moment for me to see them savour my food. Except for Asim, who served me a bite with his hands first. It was a genuine moment to thank me. When I posted this humble gesture on Insta Story, I got a lot of hate filled rude messages and questions. Even questioning my faith. I’m an Indian and that’s my faith,” he wrote.

Vikas mentioned that in his struggling days within the US, he went hungry for days. “I have slept many days without food during my journey in America, I admire people with courage and big hearts even when they are at the receiving end. Humanity and Humility Shine even when they are silent and small,” he wrote.

Earlier, Vikas had shared an image of Asim feeding him within the Bigg Boss 13 home on his Instagram story and written that he was “humbled” by the candy gesture. After being accused of favouring Asim and receiving of lots of hate for the submit, Vikas clarified in a sequence of tweets why he was moved.

