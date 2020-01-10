Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan’s ex girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa arrested in sex racket raid: Amrita says raid was planted by Arhaan

Arhaan Khan, Amrita DhanoaInstagram

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan’s ex girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa, who had accused Arhaan of duping her of Rs 5 lakh, was arrested on January 9 night time by the Mumbai Police in a intercourse racket throughout a raid at a 5-star lodge. Amrita together with struggling actress Richa Singh have been taken into custody by the police.

In keeping with Spotboye, the police had rescued two girls who have been apparently coordinating with Amrita and Richa. The report says that Amrita tried to flee from the lodge when she acquired to know concerning the raid however could not succeed. She was nabbed by the police in time.

Amrita blames Arhaan for police raid

After a number of failed makes an attempt to contact Amrita to get readability on the intercourse racket raid, Amrita lastly spoke concerning the incident and has put the blame on her ex boyfriend Arhaan for setting her up.

“I have been framed. This raid was planted by somebody and I know it is Arhaan who is getting all this done,” Amrita instructed the leisure portal.

When she was requested about getting arrested by the police within the raid, she surprisingly denied it and stated that there was some misunderstanding. “It was a normal party we were having. I clarified to them,” Amrita stated.

Amrita even denied understanding Richa Singh. “”No, we confirmed all of the proofs to the police and matter is solved now. And who’s Richa Singh? There was no Richa Singh,” Amrita tried to defend herself.

Police booked Amrita and Richa in intercourse racket case

Nevertheless, in an official assertion by Senior PI of Dindoshi police station, Dharnendra Kamble, Amrita, 32, and Richa, 26, have been arrested and booked below sections 370 (three), 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections four,5 of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.

DCP D S Swami, who led the raid with a crew of police, stated, “Bollywood actress Amrita Dhanoa (32) and model Richa Singh were arrested for allegedly supplying girls for prostitution at plush hotels.” He additional stated that decoy clients have been despatched who met the suppliers publish which the police carried out the raid and rescued two girls.