Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra finally opens up about his bald patch

Paras Chhabra in Bigg Boss 13Instagram

It has been nearly three months because it got here to mild that Paras Chhabra, the good-looking hunk of Bigg Boss 13, has a bald patch and makes use of a wig to cowl it. Many individuals have been googling to understand how Paras began dropping his hair. A video of Paras’ wig falling off his head within the Bigg Boss 13 home had additionally gone viral on the web. And after an extended wait, Paras has lastly brazenly spoken about his baldness.

In the course of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when Deepika Padukone together with acid assault survivor Laxmi Agarwal, visited Bigg Boss to advertise Chhapaak, Paras opened up about his baldness, which had already turn out to be the recent matter of dialogue.

Paras Chhabra talks about his bald patch

When Deepika and Laxmi requested contestants to speak about their hard-hitting experiences in life, Paras Chhabra revealed that he had began dropping hair due to warmth and extreme hair merchandise that had been used throughout his modelling section. He additional added that similar to ladies use hair extensions to cowl their imperfections, he makes use of a wig to cowl his bald patch.

Paras Chhabra in Bigg Boss 13Instagram

His estranged pal on Paras sporting a wig

Paras’ estranged pal Dev Banerjee had earlier spilled some beans on the actor’s baldness and mentioned that Paras had informed him that he was dropping hair not from the entrance or again however from the center of his head. He additionally mentioned that he would not be stunned if Paras is sporting a wig proper now.

Actually, Paras has even admitted to sporting a wig within the Bigg Boss 13 home which had caught everybody’s consideration. The BB 13 inmates have additionally been taunting him for donning a wig.

Paras Chhabra’s wig falls off his head in Bigg Boss 13Twitter

Paras used to stammer

Paras additionally revealed that he used to stammer throughout his faculty days and thought his situation would cease him changing into an actor and break into the business.

Properly, it takes quite a lot of braveness to speak about your imperfections particularly if you end up in showbiz. And Paras appears to have been sporting his imperfections with satisfaction.