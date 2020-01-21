Bigg Boss 13 Dalljiet Kaur says Paras Chhabra is misguiding Mahira Sharma for his game

Seeing the way in which Paras Chhabra paired with Mahira Sharma in Bigg Boss 13, folks imagine that he used Mahira Sharma are doing. Typically he’s seen kissing Mahira and generally he’s seen hugging her. That is the rationale, various things preserve taking place on this time of the day. It’s not lengthy earlier than Mahira Sharma’s mom denied that Paras Chhabra was not utilizing her daughter to remain within the sport. Mahira Sharma’s mom believed that Paras Chhabra has at all times supported Mahira and never taken benefit of her within the sport. In the meantime, Bigg Boss 13’s ex-contestant Diljit Kaur has revealed the sport of Paras Chhabra in entrance of everybody.

Dalljiet Kaur believes that Paras Chhabra is utilizing Mahira very thoughtfully in order that he can last more in Bigg Boss 13 sport. Sure, you heard proper…. In a dialog with Spot Boy, Diljit stated, Paras Chhabra has at all times been good with me at dwelling. He is aware of tips on how to keep frozen on this sport. That’s why he retains it with all of the contestants.

Additional Dalljiet Kaun stated, if we speak about Mahira Sharma right here, Paras Chhabra at all times offers him mistaken recommendation. He’s already relationship Akanksha Sharma. So how can he date Mahira Sharma? Seeing the way in which Akanksha is supporting Paras Chhabra, it appears that he’s not going to depart his girlfriend.

In different phrases, Mahira Sharma additionally revealed that, Paras Chhabra has tried to breakup with Akanksha many instances however Akanksha will not be able to get away from it. In such a state of affairs, it may be stated that Paras Chhabra is fooling Mahira for the sport. Nevertheless, please remark your opinion on this situation.