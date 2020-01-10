Bigg Boss 13 day 103 written update episode January 10: Rashami asks Shehnaaz if…

Dwelling / TV / Bigg Boss 13 day 103 written replace episode January 10: Rashami asks Shehnaaz if she is in love with Sidharth, right here’s her response

Up to date: Jan 11, 2020 00:31 IST

Friday’s episode majorly centered on the arise performances as a part of the Comedy membership activity.

Listed here are the highest highlights from tonight’s episode:

The episode started with comedy performances. Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh and Sidharth Shukla had enjoyable and made everybody snort with their gig within the activity.

The contestants cheered for Asim when he took over the stage and impressed every person along with his rapping abilities. Shehnaz talked about her bond with Sidharth and Mahira whereas she appeared visibly upset.

Later, Sidharth advised Shehnaaz that he discovered her very cute when she fought with Paras Chhabra yesterday. “Tera face se dikh gaya tha kit u haari nahi ladai me lekin khud se haar gai. Tere ko bolna b tha aur nahi bhai bolna tha. Wo bahut cute phase isliye mujhe aa ke tujhe hug karna tha (It was evident that you lost to yourself but kept fighting. It was so cute I wanted to hug you right away).”

Exhibiting concern for Shehnaz, Rashami had a candid dialog together with her about her bond with Sidharth. She stated that she initially thought that Shehnaz was playing around with Sidharth however now it’s clear that she had developed emotions for him. She suggested Shehnaz to concentrate on her recreation and take any large step solely after stepping out of the home.

Shehnaaz started crying and advised Sidharth that he was making enjoyable of her and she or he was damage.

