Bigg Boss 13 day 108 written update episode 108 January 15: Sidharth Shukla-Rashami…

Wednesday’s episode on Bigg Boss 13 was stuffed with fights and heated disputes, following random banter between former lovers Vishal and Madhurima.

Listed here are the highest highlights from tonight’s episode:

The day started with Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill engaged in a enjoyable dialog as they position performed like two married lady neighbours. They used Sidharth Shukla as a reference for Shehnaaz’s husband. Shehnaaz stated Sidharth had divorced Arti, to which she agreed and even joked that it was just one month left for Sidharth Shukla to divorce Shehnaaz.

Then again, Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz engaged in one more struggle over rotis for him. Shefali teased him, presenting the rotis with a heart-shaped design on his plate. Nonetheless, Asim was irked with it the drama and declared she should not make rotis for him from the subsequent day.

Quickly, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh started combating and he or she known as him ‘behenji. Regardless of a number of warnings from Bigg Boss in addition to host Salman, they started combating and it quickly turned violent. First, Vishal threw water on her after which she hit him with pan and tawa, twisting and breaking the pan within the course of.

All of it started when Rashami requested Vishal to make some tea and Madhurima additionally requested for a similar however Vishal refused saying he’ll make tea just for Rashami. Asim requested Madhurima to make tea as a substitute however she retorted saying that Vishal is incapable to do something alone and at all times seeks assist. Madhurima took the chance to tease Vishal, calling him ‘Behenji’. An agitated Vishal requested her to cease however she didn’t hear. Vishal threw water on her and he or she retaliated by splashing water. This water struggle continued even after Bigg Boss warned them to cease it. Madhurima then started hitting Vishal with a pan. The struggle quickly turned ugly as she picked one other vessel to hit him whereas Rashami and Aarti intervened and stopped them.

Sidharth, Shehnaaz and Rashami additionally acquired concerned and commenced combating amongst themselves. Through the struggle, Vishal stated, “Maine tujhe banaya hai. (I made you).” Quickly, Shehnaaz and Rashami additionally had a heated debate over who was the one to be blamed. Later, Sidharth and Rashami additionally locked horns over the problem, with Rashami empathising with Vishal whereas Sidharth empathised for Madhruima.

Vishal stated he would depart the present relatively than taking on the punishment with Madhurima.

Bigg Boss requested Vishal if he would settle for the punishment, he didn’t wish to take it however Rashami and Paras insisted that he should not throw away his hard-earned cash by breaking his contract for the present. Vishal finally agreed to simply accept the punishment.

Each Madhurima and Vishal cried whereas Shehnaaz laughed after each had been jailed for the struggle. Later, Vishal informed Paras that he was fed of Madhurima taking part in the girl card.

Later, the captaincy job titled ‘Jaadugarni Ki Pariksha’ was introduced by which Shehnaz, Mahira, Shefali, and Aarti had been locked in a setup that resembled a haunted forest. At common intervals, temptations would enter the home and if the contestants left the block, they must quit on the captaincy. The opposite housemates needed to keep within the freeze place until the time temptation is in the home. The temptation comes within the type of members of the family of the contestants and because the first doorbell rings, Aarti’s brother Krushna entered the home. Arti was fast to sacrifice her captaincy and ran to hug Krushna. He was additionally accompanied by his twin sons.

After praising Arti for her efficiency on the present, Krushna hugged Rashami and informed her that he was upset when he noticed her crying, asking her to take care.

