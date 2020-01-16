Bigg Boss 13 day 109 written episode 109 January 16: Mahira gets angry as her mom…

Residence / TV / Bigg Boss 13 day 109 written episode 109 January 16: Mahira will get indignant as her mother asks her to steer clear of Paras, befriend Shehnaaz

Thursday’s episode on Bigg Boss 13 was all about feelings and actuality examine for contestants because the captaincy activity continued, with their households visiting.

Listed here are the highest highlights from tonight’s episode:

The episode started with Mahira Sharma’s mother coming into the home. She advised Paras, “Tumhari dosti bahut pyari hai, tumhari girlfriend bhi pyari hai. Apki dosti hi rakho , kissiyan mat karo. (Your friendship is cute, your girlfriend is very nice. Keep it to friendship alone, do not kiss her).” She additionally requested him to remain mum when somebody fights with Mahira and let her communicate for herself. Mahira’s mother additionally advised Shehnaaz, “Paras ke chakkar me jhagde mat karo. (Don’t fight because of Paras).”

When Mahira’s mother requested her to be associates with Shehnaaz, she replied in an indignant tone, “Aap ek ghante ka episode dekhte ho, hum rehte hain ghar me (You just watch an hour’s episode, we live here).”

Shehnaaz’s father was subsequent customer and after he left, she advised Sidharth and Mahira that he warned her towards Paras. Paras tried to elucidate to Mahira.

Parag got here subsequent and Shefali ran to fulfill him. Parag advised Asim, he was his favorite. He additionally threatened him over combating with Shefali. Parag stated, “I am completing the circle of friendship. Someone is waiting for you. She didn’t get married.” Everybody guessed he was speaking about Himanshi. Parag additionally stated she was not married and was ready for Asim.

After seeing Shehnaaz’s dad, Rashami started crying as she felt she didn’t have somebody who beloved her as a lot. She additionally had a coronary heart to coronary heart dialogue with Arti and cried lots as she stated she was fed up together with her life.

Asim’s brother Umar additionally visited the home and praised him lots. When Asim requested him about Himanshi, Umar advised Asim that it was not the case, “Everything is a lie.”

