Bigg Boss 13 Day 80 25 December highlights – Shehnaaz Gill pissed with Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra out of captaincy task

Salman Khan’s present ‘Bigg Boss 13’ at present noticed plenty of drama between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill as they get right into a feud as soon as once more. Siddharth was additionally very irritated about this matter. With this, Bigg Boss at present pronounces the brand new captaincy activity the place the home member shall be seen making an attempt their finest to win.

Shehnaz Gill additionally pushes Vishal Aditya Singh, calling him a ‘dog’. All this occurs throughout the ‘Mangal Griha’ activity. Not solely this, Madhurima Tuli’s drama can also be like this and he or she doesn’t do her day by day family work, attributable to which Captain Asim Riaz additionally has to endure.

Siddharth has now began making distance with Shahnaz. She is indignant at him and sees him interacting with Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra. After this, Siddharth begins staying away from them after getting indignant with this. Shehnaz begins crying after seeing Siddharth’s angle.