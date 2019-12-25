Bigg Boss 13 Day 80 25 December highlights – Shehnaaz Gill pissed with Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra out of captaincy task

Salman Khan’s present ‘Bigg Boss 13’ at present noticed plenty of drama between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill as they get right into a feud as soon as once more. Siddharth was additionally very irritated about this matter. With this, Bigg Boss at present pronounces the brand new captaincy activity the place the home member shall be seen making an attempt their finest to win.
Shehnaz Gill additionally pushes Vishal Aditya Singh, calling him a ‘dog’. All this occurs throughout the ‘Mangal Griha’ activity. Not solely this, Madhurima Tuli’s drama can also be like this and he or she doesn’t do her day by day family work, attributable to which Captain Asim Riaz additionally has to endure.
Siddharth has now began making distance with Shahnaz. She is indignant at him and sees him interacting with Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra. After this, Siddharth begins staying away from them after getting indignant with this. Shehnaz begins crying after seeing Siddharth’s angle.
The backyard has been modified to ‘Mangal Griha’ for the brand new activity for ‘Bigg Boss’. Right here the households are divided into two groups, Scientists and Robots. Amongst them are Siddharth, Madhurima, Paras, Aarti Singh, Shefali Jariwala and Rashami Scientist, whereas Shehnaza, Mahira, Shefali Bagga, Vishal, Asim and Arhaan are robots. Scientists have been given robots they usually must tie up their robots. The robotic that fills probably the most water within the container would be the winner of the duty.
