Bigg Boss 13 day 81 written update episode 81 December 26: Shehnaaz Gill is the…

House / TV / Bigg Boss 13 day 81 written replace episode 81 December 26: Shehnaaz Gill is the brand new captain

Thursday’s episode of actuality present Bigg Boss 13 was fairly a curler coaster journey as contestants braved quite a lot of feelings – whereas they struggled to cease themselves from crying as they obtained selfmade meals from their respective households, in addition they had a few of their worst fights as Shehnaaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh fought for captaincy.

Listed here are the highest highlights from tonight’s episode:

The episode started with Vishal and Madhurima Tulli getting cosy within the mattress and discussing that viewers would say that they had faked their combat on one other present (they appeared collectively on dance actuality present Nach Baliye).

Christmas celebrations quickly started and after some dance, the housemates determined to play fact and dare. Shehnaaz was requested whom she loves extra – Sidharth or Paras – and he or she named Sidharth. Arti negated her however she fought again. Arti additionally requested Sidharth whom she loves extra, Shehnaaz or her however he responded with Shehnaaz’s identify. Later, Arti mentioned she needed to find out about Sidharth’s precedence. Paras instructed her that Sidharth took named Shehnaaz as in any other case she would have created a scene.

Additionally learn:

An upset Arhaan instructed Asim that he wouldn’t cook dinner after his captaincy ended as he didn’t need to cope with the negativity. Early subsequent day, Vishal introduced that Paras had this trait of adjusting his behaviour inside minutes.

Mumbai’s Dabbawalas entered the home with tiffins filled with selfmade meals for the winners of Chinese language stall job from their respective households. Arti, Shefali Jariwala, Paras, Shehnaaz, Sidharth and obtained their dabbas and thanked the dabbawalas, calling them Santa Claus. Arti started crying as she ate meals as she ate her meals.

Shefali additionally received emotional as she tasted her meals and introduced it was her mom’s meals. Rashami was shocked to see Paras in tears as he ate his momos and dhokla.

With love from the households, the housemates stored their variations apart and shared all of the meals – from Punjab’s well-known ‘makki ki roti’ from Shehnaz’s tiffin to ‘besan ke laddoo’ and ‘dhokla’ from Paras’s dabba. Shefali Jariwala serves some yummy ‘rasmalai’ and ‘dahi wada’ from her tiffin for the housemates to savour.

Quickly, Bigg Boss introduced the captaincy job for Shehnaaz and Vishal. They needed to enter a ‘shaitaani dimaag’ setup positioned within the backyard space whereby they might get ‘thoughts’ on an indicator and need to convert these into actuality. The ideas can be such that the housemates must destroy persuade different housemates. Each Shehnaz and Vishal would get the identical ‘thought’ and the housemates had to decide on for whom they want to sacrifice their belongings.

Whereas he didn’t initially need to do it, Asim later agreed to destroy his favorite gymnasium belt for Shehnaz. When Shehnaaz mentioned twice that it was an enormous factor that Asim agreed to destroy his favorite belt. Nonetheless, Sidharth instructed her that he had heard Asim saying within the morning that he didn’t want the belt anymore. Shehnaaz and Sidharth then fought over it. When Shehnaaz instructed Shefali Bagga concerning the dialogue and mentioned that Paras instructed Sidharth that Asim didn’t want the belt anyhow, Shefali mentioned Paras had no feelings.

Subsequent in line was Rashami who was requested to destroy her household picture and with a heavy coronary heart she stored her friendship first and destroyed it for Vishal.

Sidharth additionally agreed to chop his favorite towel. After the duty was achieved, Sidharth requested Shehnaaz why was she glad whereas chopping the towel.

Arti instructed Paras, Shefali Jariwala and Mahira that Sidharth requested her to do duties for himself in addition to Shehnaaz and he or she was indignant that Shehnaaz made her do all of it. Shefali instructed Arti that she ought to speak to Shehnaaz. Arti additionally claimed that Shehnaaz had mentioned in the course of the job, “Ye Meena Sheena sab ke samaan (gestures sweeping out).” Sidharth needed to destroy the towel that his greatest buddy, Sheena had gifted him.

Mahira refused to destroy her household photographs. Arti was requested to destroy her mother’s letter. Arti was emotional and introduced that she wouldn’t destroy it.

Paras was then requested to color his favorite yellow footwear. Vishal tied convincing him and instructed him that he would purchase two pairs for Paras as soon as out of the present. He agreed to do it for Shehnaaz. Shefali Bagga was then requested to shred all her photographs and he or she did it for Shehnaaz.

Later, Shefali Jariwala instructed Mahira that Himanshi had revealed that Shehnaaz is 27 however behaves like a 12-year outdated. Shefali was then requested to destroy her favorite evening gown. After some fights, Shefali introduced that she would do it for Vishal as she needed to payback for his friendship. Nonetheless, Vishal and Paras satisfied her to not sacrifice her favorite gown.

Arti then instructed Shefali that she didn’t need to something for anymore. Arti mentioned, “Jo drame karta hai usko bolo apne serial me ja ke kare, hero banta hai usko hero banana de. Aapko emotional hone ki jarurat nahi hai.” Whereas Arti labeled him as confused, he referred to as her egocentric.

Bigg Boss quickly introduced that Shehnaaz received the duty and declared her as the subsequent captain. Shehnaaz started laughing as she noticed her picture on the captain’s board. “Oh my God, kitni cute lag rahi hun.”

Observe HeraldPublicist for extra